IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: India wins toss, opts to bat against Zimbabwe

After choosing to bowl first in last two matches, KL Rahul opted to bat first on winning the toss for the first time in the series, citing the need for the side to challenge themselves with the bat.

Published: 22nd August 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

India win toss, opt to bat.(Photo | BCCI Twitter)

By PTI

HARARE: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI here on Monday.

India made two changes, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Zimbabwe brought in Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga, replacing Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Medhevere.

India are leading the series 2-0.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva (wk/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

