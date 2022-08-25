Home Sport Cricket

Mokit’s ton helps Sea Hawks post 215  

Left-arm spinners Rahil S Shah (3/67) and R Sai Kishore (4/31) restricted the newly-promoted side to just above 200.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RS Mokit Hariharan’s century (121, 209b, 11x4, 3x6), his first of the season, was the saving grace for Sea Hawks as they posted 215 against Vijay CC on Day 1 of the second round of the senior division league at Guru Nanak College grounds here on Wednesday.

Brief scores: At IITM-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers CC 192 in 54.3 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 55;Siddarth Ahhuja 3/77, NS Harish 5/46) vs Alwarpet CC 110/6 in 35 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 42, S Rithik Easwaran 32 batting, S Mohan Prasath 4/31). At  IC-Guru Nanak: Sea Hawks CC 215 in 81.2 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 121; Rahil S Shah 3/67, R Sai Kishore 4/31) vs Vijay CC. At SSN: Swaraj 211/7 in 68 ovs (Amandeep Khare 94, R Nilesh Subramanian 49; R Silambarasan 3/26) vs MRC ‘A. At MAC: MCC 207/5 in 90 ovs (Tushar Raheja 44, N Sunil Krishna 56 batting, P Hemcharan 36 batting) vs Grand Slam. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: India Pistons 256/6 in 68 ovs (D Prashanth Prabhu 60 retd. hurt, Rajat Paliwal 78 batting) vs Globe Trotters SC. At Wahe Guru: Nelson 207/6 in 63 ovs (Shoaib Mohd Khan 44, Maan K Bafna 34, Ricky Bhui 43, Robin Bist 33; M Abhinav 3/44) vs UFCC (T Nagar).

ISTA Junior Open

All the seeded players sailed into the next round of the ISTA Junior Open on Wednesday. Players who returned from the World Junior Championships had a bye. Shiven Agarwal and Lokesh Subramani, bronze medallists at the Asian junior meet, entered quarterfinals.

Suhitha advances

Suhitha Maruri beat Laxmisree Dandu 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the TNTA ITF Junior Under-18 tennis championship played at TNTA tennis coaching school courts in Chennai.
 

