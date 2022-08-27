Home Sport Cricket

Symonds' family to pay tribute to late cricketer during Australia-Zimbabwe ODI at Townsville

A report in the Daily Mail said on Friday that Symonds' children and his two beloved dogs will be there during the ceremony to pay tribute to the legendary cricketer.

Published: 27th August 2022 12:29 PM

Late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds

Late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TOWNSVILLE (Queensland): The family of charismatic all-rounder Andrew Symonds will pay tribute to him during Sunday's One-day International against Zimbabwe here, with the late cricketer's children, Billy and Chloe, to lay their dad's baggy green, cricket bat and Akubra hat at the innings break of the 50-over a side contest.

Symonds, the two-time World Cup winner and one of the most recognisable faces in international cricket, was killed in what police said was a single-car crash on May 14 outside Townsville, on the northeastern coast of Queensland, Australia. The 46-year-old died at the scene of the mishap.

"Symonds' dogs Buzz and Woody will walk with his two children, Billy and Chloe, to lay his baggy green cap, cricket bat and Akubra hat at the innings break of Sunday's 50-over a side contest... Attention will then turn to the grandstand, which will soon be renamed after their famous dad," said the report.

ALSO READ | Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car accident at 46

Australia chief coach Andrew McDonald, paying rich tribute to the cricketer on Saturday said, Symonds' contribution to cricket, especially in Queensland, will always be remembered.

"Roy (Symonds) was an amazingly talented, natural cricketer and a brilliant teammate. He loved playing for his country and his mates," McDonald was quoted as saying in the report.

ALSO READ | Shattering to think Andrew Symonds is not with us anymore: Shane Watson

"He had a significant impact on the game particularly here in Queensland as well as across Australia and the world. It is a great tragedy he is gone but it is fitting we get the opportunity to honour him in Townsville and the local fans will be able to pay their respects to a true great," added McDonald.

