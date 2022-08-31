Home Sport Cricket

India, Pakistan fined for slow-over rate in their Asia Cup opener

"Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC in a statement. 

India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam arrive for the toss before start of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their opening Group A match of the Asia Cup.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement.

"Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement further read. 

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

India had won the high-profile game by five wickets, courtesy of an all-round effort from Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan had to keep an extra fielder inside the circle towards the end of India's run chase due to the slow over rate.

