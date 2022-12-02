Home Sport Cricket

Australia's Mitchell Marsh to miss Tests series in India after being ruled out for ankle surgery

Marsh has endured recurring issues of the left ankle, with persistent pain almost curtailing his T20 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Published: 02nd December 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Mitchell Marsh (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to miss their upcoming high-profile Test series in India after opting for surgery to treat his troublesome left ankle.

The 31-year-old seam-bowling allrounder is likely to be out of action for three months after undergoing a keyhole surgery to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage.

Australian chair of selectors George Bailey said they expect him to be fit for the ODI series against India in March ahead of the World Cup.

"Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period and we are hopeful he will be available for Australian selection for the ODI series against India in March," Bailey said in a statement.

"In undertaking the surgery now, it gives Mitchell the best chance to recover and resume his all-rounder skillset which is an important part of our plans for the upcoming year and beyond."

Marsh has endured recurring issues of the left ankle, with persistent pain almost curtailing his T20 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Marsh was not selected in Australia's home Test squad to take on the West Indies but was a travelling member of Australia's most recent tour of Asia, a two-match series against Sri Lanka in July.

Marsh has not played a Test since the 2019 Ashes, though the all-rounder was firming to tour India for Australia's Border-Gavaskar series, a pivotal series in Australia's World Test Championship final push.

Marsh joins fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who will also watch from the sidelines after a freak injury in mid-November.

Maxwell fell and fractured his left fibula in an innocuous fall at a friend's house after Australia's unsuccessful T20 World Cup defence.

Australia will tour India for a four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mitchell Marsh Glenn Maxwell India Australia test series
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp