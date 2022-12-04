Bangladesh beat India by one wicket in first ODI

By PTI

MIRPUR: Bangladesh recorded a sensational one-wicket victory over India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put into bat, India was all-out for 186 in 41.2 overs with KL Rahul (73 off 70 balls) playing a lone hand for the visitors.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das's 41 to stay in the hunt initially before collapsing to 136 for 9 in the 40th over.

Things went right down to the wire but it was Bangladesh who won the first ODI.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI of the series #BANvIND



Scorecard https://t.co/XA4dUcD6iy pic.twitter.com/Ko3Snyqdpp

However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo to take the team home with four overs to spare.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was the most successful bowler for India, while Washington Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each and Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.

Scoreboard of first ODI: India vs Bangladesh

India: 186 all out in 41.2 overs (KL Rahul 73; Shakib Al Hasan 5/36, Ebadat Hossain 4/47).

Rohit Sharma b Shakib Al Hasan 27 Shikhar Dhawan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 7 Virat Kohli c Litton Das b Shakib Al Hasan 9 Shreyas Iyer c Mushfiqur Rahim b Ebadot Hossain 24 KL Rahul not out 73 Washington Sundar c Ebadot Hossain b Shakib Al Hasan 19 Shahbaz Ahmed c Shakib Al Hasan b Ebadot Hossain 0 Shardul Thakur b Shakib Al Hasan 2 Deepak Chahar lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 0 Mohammed Siraj c Mahmudullah b Ebadot Hossain 9 Kuldeep Sen not out

2 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-12) 14 Total: (All out in 41.2 overs) 186

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-48, 3-49, 4-92, 5-152, 6-153, 7-156, 8-156, 9-178, 10-186

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 7-1-19-0, Hasan Mahmud 7-1-40-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9-1-43-1, Shakib Al Hasan 10-2-36-5, Ebadot Hossain 8.2-0-47-4.

Bangladesh: 187 for 9 in 46 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38 not out, Litton Das 41; Mohammed Siraj 3/32).

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Rohit b D Chahar 0 Litton Das c Rahul b Washington Sundar 41 Anamul Haque c Washington Sundar b Siraj 14 Shakib Al Hasan c Kohli b Washington Sundar 29 Mushfiqur Rahim b Siraj 18 Mahmudullah lbw b Thakur 14 Afif Hossain c Siraj b Kuldeep Sen 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 38 Ebadot Hossain hit wkt b Kuldeep Sen 0 Hasan Mahmud lbw b Siraj 0 Mustafizur Rahman not out

10 Extras: (B-8, LB-1, W-6, NB-2) 17 Total: (For 9 wkts, 46 Overs) 187 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 26-2, 74-3, 95-4, 128-5, 128-6, 134-7, 135-8, 136-9.

Bowler: Deepak Chahar 8-1-32-1, Mohammed Siraj 10-1-32-3, Kuldeep Sen 5-0-37-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 9-0-39-0, Washington Sundar 5-0-17-2, Shardul Thakur 9-1-21-1.

