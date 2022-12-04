Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma becomes sixth-highest run scorer for India in ODIs

Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo | Rohit Sharma @ Twitter)

By ANI

DHAKA: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed former batter Mohammed Azharuddin to become the sixth-highest run-getter for his country in ODI cricket.

The batter accomplished this record during India's first ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday.

Rohit scored 27 off 31 balls in the match, with four boundaries and a six. He struck at a strike rate of 87.09.

With this, his ODI statistics stand at 234 matches, and 9,403 runs in 227 innings at an average of 48.46. He has scored 29 tons and 45 fifties in his ODI career, with the best individual score of 264, which is also the highest score ever in ODIs.

Azharuddin had scored 9,378 runs in 334 matches in 308 innings at an average of 36.92, with seven tons and 58 fifties and the best score of 153*.

Other leading run-scorers in ODI cricket for India are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (12,353), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) and MS Dhoni (10,599).

Coming to the match, a five-wicket haul by all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and four by medium-pacer Ebadot Hossain rattled Indian batting as the visitors were bundled out for just 186 runs, with KL Rahul being the lone warrior with his half-century in the first ODI of three-match series against Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday.

KL Rahul (73) stood tall, braving the fall of wickets from the other end. Senior stars like Rohit Sharma (27), Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Virat Kohli (9) failed to fire as Shakib (5/36) and Ebadot (4/47) troubled the Indian batters.

Bangladesh innings are currently in progress.

