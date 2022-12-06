Spoke about possibility of leading India in U19 WC: Shafali’s father

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the BCCI announced the squad for the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup on Monday, it took quite a few by surprise to see Shafali Verma as captain and inclusion of Richa Ghosh. After all, the duo has been playing international cricket for over a couple of years now. And although they have always been eligible, they have not been part of any camp of U19 tournaments BCCI had organised — including the ongoing series against New Zealand development squad in Mumbai — to pick a team for the tournament in South Africa over the last 12 months.

But the one person who was extremely happy, but not necessarily taken by surprise when he got the news, was Shafali’s father Sanjeev Verma. “I am delighted. We spoke about it last year when the World Cup was announced. She wasn’t sure if she would play. I told her she will play and might become captain also. Sometimes, you just have those instincts,” Sanjeev told this daily.

Shafali’s doubt was valid, for she has been playing international cricket for three years. And what more, there is a tri-series featuring India, South Africa and West Indies during the U19 World Cup, followed by the senior women’s T20 World Cup in February. She will be in the rainbow nation from December till February with India U19 playing T20 bilateral series against the hosts later this month. In fact, when asked if she would take part in the tournament earlier this year, Shafali said that it is not likely.

She had told her father the same when they had a conversation about the U19 World Cup. “I told her the important thing is that the women want to win a World Cup, and I told her there is a high chance of captaincy and bringing the World Cup home. If you win, it will be remembered forever by everyone. Today, I told her the same. Now, she also has it in her mind. I am also happy about whatever is happening.”

Sanjeev, however, is aware that there is another World Cup to be won in February — the one Shafali missed in the final two years ago. The star of the 2020 T20 WC, missed out on big innings in the summit clash and was in tears as India lost to Australia in front of 86, 174 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sanjeev believes she has grown with experience.

“It is there for everyone to see. When a cricketer plays a lot of matches and sees others, he/she learns. The players learn what they need to do for the team. Back then she was a kid, now, she is much more experienced and knows what she needs to do,” he said.

As far as shifting to U19 cricket from senior, Sanjeev says that there might be a difference and she would know better. “But for me, the biggest thing is that it is the Indian team. Whether it is the senior or the U19, all we hope is that the first-ever U-19 WC is won by India. Also, Indian women have never won a WC. So, I wish, we also win the senior tournament next month (after the U19 WC). It will be fantastic for the country if we win two WCs in two months.”

