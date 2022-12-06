Home Sport Cricket

Washington in focus as India look to keep series alive

In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, he seems to be filling in the role of the left-hander who can also bowl in the middle-order.

Published: 06th December 2022

India's Washington Sundar reacts after bowling on day one of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 15, 2021.

Economical, Yet... In this backdated image, Washington Sundar reacts after bowling during the test match against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 15, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As India lost their way after reducing Bangladesh to 136/9 in the first ODI, the first question after their defeat on Sunday was why Rohit Sharma did not use Washington Sundar to take the final over. The off-spinning all-rounder up until that point had given away just 17 runs in five overs and dismissed two key batters — Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. However, he did not bowl after that even as Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman went after the pacers.

While the reason why he wasn’t used remains unclear, what seems to be getting clear is that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is grabbing every chance that is coming his way in his second coming. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, he seems to be filling in the role of the left-hander who can also bowl in the middle-order. His cameo with the bat in New Zealand came in handy for India and with the ball, he has stepped up with wickets as and when needed.

Ahead of the second ODI, India opener, Shikhar Dhawan was all praise for Washington saying that with the experience he will only get better. Former India and Tamil Nadu leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels that Washington is the one for the future. “He is definitely a genuine all-rounder. He can bat in any condition. You can depend on him to get runs, in fact, he can bat at no. 5, maybe 6. He can stabilise things in the middle,” said Sivaramakrishnan in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

The former cricketer added that Washington could bowl the ten overs economically, but have to work a bit to get wickets. “It’s all in the mindset. It is how you nurture him, give him opportunities that will decide his future.”With the series on the line, and Bangladesh hoping to complete their second consecutive series win against India at home, Washington will have a significant role to play on Wednesday.

Comments

