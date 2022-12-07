Bangladesh beat India by 5 runs, take 2-0 unassailable lead thanks to Miraz' maiden ODI ton

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match's hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as they were restricted to 266 for nine in 50 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls.

Ebadot Hossain (3/45) picked up three wickets while Shakib Al Hasan (2/39) and Miraz (2/46) scalped two wickets each.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

India: 266 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56, Rohit Sharma 51 not out; Ebadat Hossain 3/45).

'Mehidy Mirazterclass'

The diminutive Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again tormented the Indian bowlers on his way to a maiden century as Bangladesh staged a remarkable recovery to reach 271 for seven in 50 overs courtesy of an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah

It was the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand against India.

Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pick-up shot, before reaching the three-figure mark in the final ball of the innings.

The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series opener and ran out of ideas on Wednesday as well after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th over.

Miraz got a lot of his runs square of the wicket as he picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Mahmudullah too grew in confidence as his innings progressed. It took a brilliant one-handed catch from K L Rahul to dismiss him and end a memorable stand.

A song of pace and spin

After Bangladesh opted to bat, Mohammad Siraj (2/73) troubled the batters with his incoming deliveries, Umran Malik (2/58) used his express pace to good effect while offie Washington Sundar (3/37) had them in discomfort with the extra bounce.

Siraj got his revenge in the same over he was hit for back-to-back boundaries by Anamul Haque (11 off 9). The Indian pacer set up Haque with a couple of outswingers before bringing one back in to trap him in front of the stumps. Siraj's next wicket came in the 10th over when the dangerous Litton Das (7 off 23) had no clue about his in-swinger from a good length.

Malik, coming into the side in place of injured Kuldeep Sen, tested the seasoned Shakib Al Hasan (8 off 20) with a barrage of short balls. It was an uncomfortable stay in the middle for Shakib who eventually fell to a spinner as he mistimed a slog sweep off Sundar. Like Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto too was expecting some chin music but Malik bowled one at 151kmph on the length and the southpaw was late on the ball to see his off-stump cartwheeling.

Mehidy and Mahumudullah got together in 20th over and change the course of the innings.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a nasty blow to his thumb early in the innings. Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left hand when he dropped Haque off Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He did come to the ground after that and KL Rahul led the side in his absence.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

DHAKA: Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday. India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match's hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total. For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each. Chasing, Shreyas Iyer made 82 while Axar Patel scored a run-a-ball 56 but India fell short as they were restricted to 266 for nine in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who split his webbing while fielding, remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls. Ebadot Hossain (3/45) picked up three wickets while Shakib Al Hasan (2/39) and Miraz (2/46) scalped two wickets each. Brief Score: Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37). India: 266 for 9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 82, Axar Patel 56, Rohit Sharma 51 not out; Ebadat Hossain 3/45). 'Mehidy Mirazterclass' The diminutive Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again tormented the Indian bowlers on his way to a maiden century as Bangladesh staged a remarkable recovery to reach 271 for seven in 50 overs courtesy of an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah It was the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand against India. Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pick-up shot, before reaching the three-figure mark in the final ball of the innings. The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series opener and ran out of ideas on Wednesday as well after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th over. Miraz got a lot of his runs square of the wicket as he picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes. Mahmudullah too grew in confidence as his innings progressed. It took a brilliant one-handed catch from K L Rahul to dismiss him and end a memorable stand. A song of pace and spin After Bangladesh opted to bat, Mohammad Siraj (2/73) troubled the batters with his incoming deliveries, Umran Malik (2/58) used his express pace to good effect while offie Washington Sundar (3/37) had them in discomfort with the extra bounce. Siraj got his revenge in the same over he was hit for back-to-back boundaries by Anamul Haque (11 off 9). The Indian pacer set up Haque with a couple of outswingers before bringing one back in to trap him in front of the stumps. Siraj's next wicket came in the 10th over when the dangerous Litton Das (7 off 23) had no clue about his in-swinger from a good length. Malik, coming into the side in place of injured Kuldeep Sen, tested the seasoned Shakib Al Hasan (8 off 20) with a barrage of short balls. It was an uncomfortable stay in the middle for Shakib who eventually fell to a spinner as he mistimed a slog sweep off Sundar. Like Shakib, Najmul Hossain Shanto too was expecting some chin music but Malik bowled one at 151kmph on the length and the southpaw was late on the ball to see his off-stump cartwheeling. Mehidy and Mahumudullah got together in 20th over and change the course of the innings. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a nasty blow to his thumb early in the innings. Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied left hand when he dropped Haque off Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He did come to the ground after that and KL Rahul led the side in his absence. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik. Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman