Home Sport Cricket

Former New South Wales state premier Mike Baird appointed Cricket Australia chair

As a former premier of Australia's most populous state between 2014-2017, the well-connected Baird will be the highest-profile chair in Cricket Australia's history.

Published: 11th December 2022 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former New South Wales state premier Mike Baird

Former New South Wales state premier Mike Baird (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ADELAIDE: Former New South Wales state premier Mike Baird was Sunday appointed the new chairman of Cricket Australia after incumbent Lachlan Henderson quit.

Henderson will relinquish the role in mid-February due to work commitments with current board member Baird taking over.

"It is an honour to take such an important role in Australian cricket at a time when so much exciting work is being done to grow our national sport and take it forward," said Baird.

"I'm pleased to have the chance to work even more closely with CEO Nick Hockley and his team and all those working across Australian cricket."

As a former premier of Australia's most populous state between 2014-2017, the well-connected Baird will be the highest-profile chair in Cricket Australia's history.

He takes over at a tumultuous time for the governing body which is in broadcast rights negotiations and with Hockley taking heat over his handling of star player David Warner's bid to overturn a leadership ban.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mike Baird Cricket Australia Lachlan Henderson 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp