Home Sport Cricket

'Cricket still in denial' says Azeem Rafiq after Yorkshire racism scandal

Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee, including a man defecating outside his parents' house.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Azeem Rafiq

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq gives evidence during a parliamentary hearing on sport governance in London, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Azeem Rafiq claims cricket is still "in denial" over the racism scandal that forced the former Yorkshire spinner to leave England after he lifted the lid on abuse in the domestic game.

Rafiq appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday for the first time since November 2021 when he gave harrowing evidence about the racism he faced during his time in Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old used his latest appearance in front of the committee to highlight the abuse he and his family have endured since he blew the whistle.

"If I was to look at 13 months on from me opening my heart out, all that's changed really is that me and my family have been driven out of the country. And that's a sad element of it," he said.

Karachi-born Rafiq, who moved with his immediate family to Pakistan last month, recounted incidents of abuse to the committee, including a man defecating outside his parents' house.

"I would love to come here and tell you how much cricket has changed, but unfortunately what it feels like is that cricket is very much in denial," he said.

"There are still a group of people out there who feel like cricket is the victim in this. The way I've been attacked and abused, why would you speak out? I've got a little hope in the new (ECB) leadership, but it's very little at the minute."

'Nothing was done'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged a number of individuals in relation to Rafiq's allegations of abuse in June, along with Yorkshire for the county's handling of those allegations. However, the Cricket Discipline Commission has yet to hear the case after a dispute over whether it should take place in public or private.

Earlier in the DCMS hearing, Yorkshire chair Kamlesh Patel accused the former ECB leadership of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Patel took over at Yorkshire in November 2021 after the county had been stripped of hosting rights for international matches over their handling of Rafiq's allegations.

Patel was tasked by the ECB with implementing governance reforms at Headingley in order to get the county back on track but faced criticism from the club's former leadership. "If I was attacked in the press or if cricket leaders or previous cricket leaders made unsubstantiated statements, nothing was done."

"I have email after email, letter after letter, saying 'you asked me to do this, I've done this, please support me' and I have no response to any of those letters and emails. So it was very distressing," Patel said.

"I'm looking forward to the new leadership of Richard Thompson. The few meetings I've had with him have been positive and it feels like it's going forward, but these last 12 months, the answer (to the question of whether he has felt supported by the ECB) has to be 'no'," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire Yorkshire Racism Scandal Racism
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp