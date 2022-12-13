Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan vs England series: ICC rates Rawalpindi track below average

As many as seven centuries were scored in the game, England won 74 runs after putting on board a record total of 506/4 on the opening day.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel during the Rawalpindi Test match between Pakistan and England. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The ICC on Tuesday rated as "below average" the pitch used for the first Test between England and Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for not offering any help to the bowlers.

The visitors scored a mammoth first innings total of 657 with four of their batters touching the three-figure mark.

The venue also received one demerit point. This is the second demerit point the stadium has received in eight months' time.

The pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in March was also rated as below average.

"ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Andy Pycroft has rated the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch that was used for the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and England as "below average" and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process," according to an ICC media release.

Pycroft in his assessment of the pitch said, "It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler.

That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals. The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the match."

"Since there was very little in it for the bowlers, I found the pitch to be below average as per the ICC guidelines," he added.

One demerit point is awarded to the venues where the pitch is rated as below average while three and five demerit points are awarded to venues where pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

When a venue accumulates five demerit points (or crosses that threshold), it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months, while a venue is suspended from staging any international cricket for 24 months when it reaches the threshold of 10 demerit points.

