Tanmay puts Hyderabad on front foot against TN

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanmay Agarwal's patient century (116 batting) and a valuable 72 by Ravi Teja enabled Hyderabad to post 256 for 5 in 70.4 overs against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy game played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The duo added 141 runs for the fifth wicket and bailed out Hyderabad who were at one stage reeling at 46/4.

Tanmay played a captain's innings and fought hard in overcast conditions. When wickets were falling at one end, he held the fort and as Ravi Teja joined him, he opened up and scored his ninth first-class hundred. "He (Agarwal) played superbly. Played with a lot of a purpose. He knew the conditions well and thus could play the way he did today. We will certainly look to get him out as early as possible tomorrow,'' said M Venkataramana, head coach of Tamil Nadu.

Ravi Teja played positively from the word go and played a major role in the partnership for the fifth wicket. The Hyderabad duo scored fluently against the TN pace attack of Sandeep, Vignesh, Aswin Crist and spinners Sai Kishore and B Aparajith. Ravi Teja's positive attitude made Tanmay too play more shots and runs started to come regularly.

"By the time Ravi Teja joined Tanmay, the wicket had slowed down a bit. Ravi's positive attitude in fact helped Tanmay play more fluently. The wicket slowing down at that stage was the main reason for their partnership. We tried our best to break the stand, but could not do much as the surface did not help," opined Venkataramana.

That said, The Tamil Nadu medium pacers showed what they are capable of at the start of the season. After calling the coin right, B Indrajith asked Hyderabad to bat. The TN new ball pair of L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier bowled with a lot of fire and zest. Warrier was unplayable as he extracted a good bounce from the deck. Hyderabad opener Abhirath Reddy took several body blows from Warrier before losing his stumps to the Kerala-born player.

Vignesh removed Rohit Rayudu as the pacers were competing with each other in castling the timber. T Thyagarajan showed some pluck and tried to defy the visitors' attack for a while, but once again, Sandeep Warrier struck to put TN on the front foot.

"It was truly a brilliant show by both Warrier and Vignesh. They bowled with a lively pace and exploited the conditions well. Warrier was almost unplayable in the morning, he hit the deck in the right areas and extracted good bounce. Vignesh too got the angles right and bowled tightly. We need to bowl well tomorrow and get them all out as quickly as possible," said Venkataramana.

Sai Sudarshan and R Kavin made their debut for Tamil Nadu. While Sai Sudarshan is a proven performer in white ball cricket, for Kavin it will be an acid test. The play ended earlier than the scheduled time due to bad lighting.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 256/5 in 70.4 ovs (Tanmay 116 batting; Sandeep 3/52) vs TN

CHENNAI: Tanmay Agarwal's patient century (116 batting) and a valuable 72 by Ravi Teja enabled Hyderabad to post 256 for 5 in 70.4 overs against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy game played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The duo added 141 runs for the fifth wicket and bailed out Hyderabad who were at one stage reeling at 46/4. Tanmay played a captain's innings and fought hard in overcast conditions. When wickets were falling at one end, he held the fort and as Ravi Teja joined him, he opened up and scored his ninth first-class hundred. "He (Agarwal) played superbly. Played with a lot of a purpose. He knew the conditions well and thus could play the way he did today. We will certainly look to get him out as early as possible tomorrow,'' said M Venkataramana, head coach of Tamil Nadu. Ravi Teja played positively from the word go and played a major role in the partnership for the fifth wicket. The Hyderabad duo scored fluently against the TN pace attack of Sandeep, Vignesh, Aswin Crist and spinners Sai Kishore and B Aparajith. Ravi Teja's positive attitude made Tanmay too play more shots and runs started to come regularly. "By the time Ravi Teja joined Tanmay, the wicket had slowed down a bit. Ravi's positive attitude in fact helped Tanmay play more fluently. The wicket slowing down at that stage was the main reason for their partnership. We tried our best to break the stand, but could not do much as the surface did not help," opined Venkataramana. That said, The Tamil Nadu medium pacers showed what they are capable of at the start of the season. After calling the coin right, B Indrajith asked Hyderabad to bat. The TN new ball pair of L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier bowled with a lot of fire and zest. Warrier was unplayable as he extracted a good bounce from the deck. Hyderabad opener Abhirath Reddy took several body blows from Warrier before losing his stumps to the Kerala-born player. Vignesh removed Rohit Rayudu as the pacers were competing with each other in castling the timber. T Thyagarajan showed some pluck and tried to defy the visitors' attack for a while, but once again, Sandeep Warrier struck to put TN on the front foot. "It was truly a brilliant show by both Warrier and Vignesh. They bowled with a lively pace and exploited the conditions well. Warrier was almost unplayable in the morning, he hit the deck in the right areas and extracted good bounce. Vignesh too got the angles right and bowled tightly. We need to bowl well tomorrow and get them all out as quickly as possible," said Venkataramana. Sai Sudarshan and R Kavin made their debut for Tamil Nadu. While Sai Sudarshan is a proven performer in white ball cricket, for Kavin it will be an acid test. The play ended earlier than the scheduled time due to bad lighting. Brief scores: Hyderabad 256/5 in 70.4 ovs (Tanmay 116 batting; Sandeep 3/52) vs TN