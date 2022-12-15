Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh in trouble at 133-8 after India's 404 on day 2

Bangladesh was behind by 271 runs and at risk of being forced to follow on. The top order again failed to click in a format where it hasn’t won at home since 2020.

Published: 15th December 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain center celebrates a wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer during the first Test cricket match against India.(Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHATTOGRAM: Bangladesh was in deep trouble at 133-8 after India racked up 404 on day two Thursday of the first cricket test.

Bangladesh was behind by 271 runs and at risk of being forced to follow on. The top order again failed to click in a format where it hasn’t won at home since 2020.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-33 and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj 3-14 as India took a stranglehold on the test.

After India started the day on 278-6 and added 126 runs, Bangladesh's misery piled up when opener Najmul Hossain was out to the first delivery when he edged Siraj behind.

Pacer Umesh Yadav claimed Yasir Ali and Bangladesh was 5-2.

Liton Das gave Bangladesh some relief. He counterattacked Umesh with three boundaries in a row until Siraj bowled him for 24.

Siraj got debutant Zakir Hasan to edge behind on 20.

The pressure fell on Mushfiqur Rahim and captain Shakib Al Hasan to rescue the home side. Shakib was out to Kuldeep's second delivery.

Mushfiqur reacted with sweeps against the India spinners and made a team-best 28 when he was tapped in front after failing to read Kuldeep's length.

"I was a bit nervous. I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over and got the momentum back,” Kuldeep said.

“After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles — over the wicket and round the wicket. I was getting proper turn, I was actually loving it. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker — that’s helping me a lot.”

Kuldeep reduced Bangladesh to 102-8 after dismissing Taijul Islam for a duck.

At stumps, Mehidy Hasan was batting on 16 with Ebadot Hossain on 13.

"Losing eight wickets is disappointing but there is another three days to go. We need to hang in there and we need to fight hard,” Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath said.

Earlier, Kuldeep and Ravichandran Ashwin added 92 runs for the eighth wicket to help propel India past 400 run.

Ashwin scored 58 off 113 balls with two fours and two sixes, and Kuldeep 40. The partnership was key after the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer, India's last recognized batter.

Iyer was dropped on 85 for the third time in the game. He top-edged a short delivery off pacer Ebadot Hossain but Liton Das put down the catch at fine leg.

Iyer survived on 30 and 67 on day one and, on 77, his bails did not drop despite Ebadot’s delivery hitting the stumps.

The disappointment didn’t last long as Ebadot knocked over the stumps in his next over to dismiss Iyer for 86. His 192-ball innings included 10 fours.

Ashwin hit Mehidy Hasan for a six-over long on and together with Kuldeep they frustrated Bangladesh into the afternoon session. Mehidy broke the partnership and India lost the last three wickets for 19 runs.

Mehidy and Taijul returned four wickets each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Bangladesh IND vs BAN Test cricket
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp