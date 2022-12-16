Shafali, Richa to join U19 camp after Oz series

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will be staying with the senior team until the final T20I against Australia on December 20, missing the first two days of the U19 camp in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the T20I series against Australia, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had confirmed that the duo who have been selected for the India U19 team that will travel to South Africa later this month will miss the fifth T20I to join the camp the team will be having in Bengaluru from December 18.

Richa Ghosh (Photo | Special arrangement)

“Till the time they join the camp, they will be available for the matches against Australia and once the camp starts, they will join in as that’s very important because Shafali is going to lead,” she had said.

Unlike the other players who have been selected for the U19 World Cup, Shafali and Richa have not played for India U19 and have not been part of any camps or tournaments the group of players have taken part in the last few months.

With Shafali named captain, she would be getting to know her team in the camp from December 18. However, after the loss against Australia in the third T20I, the Indian skipper said that the duo will stay for the remainder of the series.

“They will now play the whole series and then join the camp,” she said. As things stand, India is trailing 2-1 with two more T20Is to go on December 17 and 20.

