Australia's Grace Harris is making up for lost time

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Shawn Flegler called up Grace Harris to say that she is finally going to India, the all-rounder asked the national selector not to say it out loud yet. She did not want to jinx it. Not after what had happened the last time she was all set to travel to the subcontinent six years ago.

2015-16 was the season of Harris. She had made her ODI debut, smashed a 55-ball 103 in the WBBL, made her T20I debut during the home season, and was primed to make an impact in the T20 World Cup in India. She was the big-hitter designated to smash the life out of opponents in the middle order for Australia.

"She only needs to face 10 or 15 balls and she can really get your team into a good position," skipper Meg Lanning told the media about the all-rounder's prowess back in 2016.

Obviously, Harris was excited about the trip to India. Her family was too. In fact, her parents had booked tickets to India so that they could watch her daughter play in a World Cup. Then the unexpected happened.

Having returned from the tour to New Zealand in the first week of March, she felt a sudden severe pain in her calf. Not wanting to take it lightly, Harris sought medical attention. Soon, she realised that she was diagnosed with Deep Vein Thrombosis.

With Cricket Australia not wanting to risk her health, she was replaced by Nicola Carey. And just like that, her dream had slipped through her hands. Australia marched on to their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup final with Harris' parents cheering on from the stands. Not wanting to waste the holidays, they had gone ahead with the plan to watch the team play while Harris underwent treatment back home.

In the six years since, she lost her place in the squad and had to toil hard to break into the juggernaut this team was fast becoming. She smashed a 43-ball 100 in the WBBL, won two titles, and helped Queensland win their maiden WNCL title before making a comeback earlier this year. And in the ten months, she has been with the Australian side, they have won the ODI World Cup and a Commonwealth gold medal. Talk about a fairytale comeback.

And yet, when Flegler called, she got nervous. "I said, 'Flags, do not say that. Touch wood now because I have not gotten on the flight yet'," Harris told The New Indian Express.

"There were also a few WBBL games to be played. So I thought there's still an injury risk happening here. So, I tried to contain my excitement within myself to make sure that I wasn't really getting too far ahead of myself and then setting myself up for real disappointment if I didn't make it on the tour. But once that boarding ticket was scanned in and I got on board there was no stopping me. So yeah, there was, you know, a little bit of touchwood...superstitious things that I was doing before leaving."

As she said, there has been no stopping her since she came to bat in the third T20I against India. Having reduced the tourists to 89/4, India were trying to gain some control. But Harris had other plans as she replicated what she did against India in their opening game of CWG. She smashed an 18-ball 41 and followed it with another 12-ball 27 on Saturday, taking the game away from India in a matter of few overs.

In fewer words, she was doing exactly what she was supposed to."Whatever scenario I'm thrown in, I kind of just try and measure up who I'm up against, what their biggest weapons are or threats are and then how I'm going to capitalise on any loose deliveries and where I'm gonna really smash the ball, I guess, because I enjoy doing so," said the 29-year-old.

While it does seem simple to say so, it is not as easy as Harris had made it look. In the two matches she has batted, no Indian has hit more sixes than her (4). And she is the only player to have a strike rate of over 200 in the series (226.66).

There couldn't be a better performance for an overseas star to pitch in ahead of the inaugural Women's IPL. Harris knows it too. And considering how much she has enjoyed her time in Mumbai, she does have a prospective franchise in mind. "Depending on how Mumbai plays, I might join Mumbai Indians," she laughed.

However, that is not her first priority. Despite being a part of the squad since the Ashes in January, she had very few opportunities to contribute to the team. She was carrying drinks through the ODI World Cup and has batted only five times in 13 T20Is. For Harris, this series is the platform to make her case for her ultimate dream. The T20 World Cup that evaded her six years ago.

"It's about putting your hand up for the T20 World Cup. If I perform really well, maybe I can get a gig in that T20 World Cup later on in the year (2023). And that would be a dream come true for me," she said.

If her two outings in the series are anything to go by, Harris is well on her way to living her dream come February.

