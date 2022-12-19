Pakistan's Babar Azam completes 1,000 runs in a year

Home Sport Cricket

England's Joe Root -- playing for the visitors in Karachi -- tops the table for most runs in 2022, having scored 1,098 in 15 Tests.

Babar Azam

Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off the field after his dismissal during the third day of the second test cricket match against England.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

KARACHI: Babar Azam became the first Pakistani in six years to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year and the fourth batter to reach the milestone in 2022 during the third Test against England in Karachi.

He is the sixth Pakistani batter to reach 1,000 in a year, crossing the total when he reached 45 during an innings that ended on 54.

Despite Babar's solid form, Pakistan is staring at a first-ever 3-0 series whitewash on home soil.

Babar will have one more game in which to add to his 1,009 in 8 Tests when Pakistan take on New Zealand next week.

England's Joe Root -- playing for the visitors in Karachi -- tops the table for most runs in 2022, having scored 1,098 in 15 Tests.

ALSO READ | Leach's triple strike leaves Pakistan struggling in 3rd test

Australian Usman Khawaja (1,079 in 10 Tests) and England's Jonny Bairstow (1,061 in 10) are the other batters to have achieved the feat in Test cricket this year.

For Pakistan, Younis Khan achieved the feat twice, scoring 1,179 runs in 2006 and 1,064 in 2014.

ALSO READ | England within 50 of Pakistan after Brook ton in 3rd test

Others to score 1,000 or more runs in a year are Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006), Inzamam-ul-Haq (1,090 in 2000), Azhar Ali (1,198 in 2016) and Mohsin Khan (1,029 in 1982).

Yousuf's aggregate is the most by any batter in a calendar year.

