'It would be great if Rehan is picked in IPL auction': McCullum

The 18-year-old Ahmed became the youngest to take a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as he claimed impressive figures of (5/48) against Pakistan on day three in the third Test.

Published: 21st December 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

England cricket coach Brendon McCullum and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed

England cricket coach Brendon McCullum and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: England red-ball coach Brendon McCullum says it would be "awesome" if leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed bags an IPL deal following his stellar Test debut and he would want the teenager to play as much franchise cricket as possible.

Ahmed, who already has a deal to play in the inaugural ILT20 in the UAE in January and February, has entered the IPL auction, to be held in Kochi on Friday, with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

"It would be great if he got picked up at the IPL. It would be awesome if he did," McCullum told BBC's Test Match Special on Tuesday.

"Why not give him that opportunity to rub shoulders with other players and pick up those experiences? What other 18-year-old is going to get those chances? "He's a fully-fledged international cricketer."

McCullum, who played in the first 11 IPL seasons before coaching Kolkata Knight Riders, said he'll encourage the youngster to play franchise cricket.

"The important thing now is that we continue to look after him," the former New Zealand skipper said.

"I'll encourage him to play as much franchise cricket and get as many experiences around the globe and play with different players, under different coaches and in different conditions."

