Ranji Trophy: Andhra batters fight back to post 277/5 vs TN

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Abhishek Reddy (85), Ricky Bhui (68) and Karan Shinde (55 batting) propelled Andhra to post 277 for 5 in 90 overs against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy played at SNR college grounds in Coimbatore. Opting to bat, Andhra lost their opener Uppara Girinath cheaply to R Sai Kishore.

Thereafter, Abhishek and Shaik Rasheed (37) played sensibly and forged a good stand worth 95 runs in 160 balls for the second wicket. The duo played deftly against the Tamil Nadu seamers L Vignesh, and Sandeep Warrier and spinners Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar and S Ajith Ram. Abhishek played confidently, using his feet well and his positive approach paid good dividends. Rasheed lent good support to Abhishek.

Making his debut, Ajith seemed full of energy as he searched for his maiden first-class wicket. His patience was rewarded as he castled Rasheed, giving the hosts the much-needed break. Later, Ajith took a good catch at square leg to dismiss Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari off the bowling of Vijay Shankar.

''I was not nervous. I was mentally prepared to play at this level. The age group tournaments and the opportunity I got to bowl to the visiting Bangladesh team that toured Tamil Nadu sort of prepared me for this level. The Bangladesh team had some international players in its ranks, so when I bowled against them I learnt how one should bowl at the first-class level. In hindsight, it was solid preparation for the Ranji trophy,'' said Ajith after the match.

Few youngsters get the opportunity to bowl alongside players with international experience. Ajit was delighted to share the field along with experienced spinners like Washington and Sai Kishore. ''Yes, it was nice to bowl along with all the senior players and they was helpful. Watching Sai Kishiore from close quarters, I learnt how to go about with my variations and learn the art of taking wickets,'' he said.

After removing the top order of Andhra for around 150 runs, the TN bowlers once again let the lower middle order of Andhra put runs on the board. Ricky and Karan added 119 runs for the fifth wicket. Ricky and Karan played a positive brand of cricket and rotated the strike admirably and helped their side end the day's play with a respectable score.

Towards the end of the day's play, Ricky lost his concentration and paid the price as he was stumped by Jagadeesan off a well-flighted delivery by Sai Kishore.''It was a good day for Andhra. I am happy with their approach. First Abhishek got some runs, and then Ricky consolidated. I expect Andhra to make around 400,'' said former Andhra and India player Venugopala Rao. However, Tamil Nadu chief coach M Venkataramana lauded his bowlers for their hard work and was confident of them getting early breakthroughs early on Wednesday morning.

''I would say it was an even day for both sides. It was a good batting surface and our bowlers worked very hard. At this level, nothing is easy. One cannot expect to run through each and every side and each and every inning. The boys kept working on their bowling and if you see even towards the close of play, they got a breakthrough. All the bowlers bowled well. I am happy with the bowling of Ajith Ram who made his debut today (Monday). He displayed a lot of confidence and is eager to learn and improve, which is a good sign," said Venkataramana.

