Home Sport Cricket

We have been very good against Virat and KL in this series: Bangladesh bowling coach

Donald also informed that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who did not bowl in the second innings in Chattogram due to a rib injury, is fit to roll his arm over in the final Test.

Published: 21st December 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former South African cricketer Allan Donald (File picture| AFP)

By PTI

MIRPUR: Bangladesh bowlers have been "really good" in keeping India star Virat Kohli quiet in the ongoing series and bowling coach Allan Donald expects that to continue in the second Test beginning here on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Kohli with a beauty in the first innings in Chattogram while the former India captain remained unbeaten on 19 in the second essay.

Stand-in skipper K L Rahul too found it tough in the first Test.

"They are the prized wickets aren't they, it is like bowling to (Sachin) Tendulkar. You know when that man walks into the crease the value of getting it right is absolutely paramount," Donald told reporters on the eve of the game.

"So when the great Virat Kohli steps out and you miss a chance against him, you are going to suffer because they don't give many chances after that. I thought we have been very good against him and KL and hopefully that will continue.Virat is hungry, he wants to leave the series with a hundred under his belt."

Shakib available to bowl

Donald also informed that Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who did not bowl in the second innings in Chattogram due to a rib injury, is fit to roll his arm over in the final Test.

"Shakib is okay, he will bowl. He was bruised and battered in the one-day game here, but he has gone through that. He is available for selection, and available to bowl," said the South African pace legend.

Donald added that pacer Taskin Ahmed will feature in the second Test.

"Taskin is good to go. He wanted to play the last Test but he was very much short of a gallop in terms of rhythm. The build-up in the last Test was crucial for him. He is looking forward to the contest." Bangladesh are expected to play with the same bowling combination as the surface is expected to aid the spinners more.

"Any selectors here? (laughs) If I am talking out of the room a little bit, it will be the same three spinners and welcoming back Taskin and Khaled as well."Sorry to the selectors but I am talking out of the room a little bit. That's what I can see happening. Good news is that Shakib is good to go. Looking at the pitch, I think he will very much come into play," added Donald.

After being bowled out for 150 in the first innings, Bangladesh put up a much improve effort in the second essay to end at 324. However, India won comfortably by 188 runs.

"We want to win. It doesn't matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. We know 150 didn't cut it for us." We have spoken about the values of our partnership. We need to be much more resilient, which we showed in the second innings. We are desperate to win. A lot of people including me want to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt," said Donald.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allan Donald Bangladesh bowlers Virat Kohli
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp