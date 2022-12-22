Home Sport Cricket

England pacer Tymal Mills' daughter had a stroke before his BBL match

Mills, who was a member of England's T20 World Cup squad, had withdrawn from the competition as announced earlier by his franchise Perth Scorchers.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tymal Mills

England's Tymal Mills. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: English left-arm quick bowler Tymal Mills informed that his daughter had a stroke just before he was scheduled to board a flight to play for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

"Home for Christmas after the most horrible 11 days. As we were at the airport about to leave for Australia our daughter suffered what ended up being a stroke. She lost complete use of the left side of her body and were told they couldn't predict how much she would regain," Mills posted on Instagram.

"Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital. She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now. Thank you to everyone that's reached out to us. Keep your loved ones close," he further wrote as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Mills, who was a member of England's T20 World Cup squad, had withdrawn from the competition as announced earlier by his franchise Perth Scorchers.

England went on to win the T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the final.

David Payne, a fellow left-handed pacer who contests for Gloucestershire, was announced as Mill's replacement by Scorchers.

After all three of the players, they acquired through the draft were unavailable, they were forced to rework their foreign contracts. Along with Mills, Laurie Evans' contract was revoked because he failed a drug test, while Phil Salt also had an injury during the ODI series against Australia.

Currently on the team are Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, and Stephen Eskinazi for the Perth Scorchers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tymal Mills Big Bash League cricket Perth Scorchers
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp