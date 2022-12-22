Home Sport Cricket

Pandya, Suryakumar may gain promotion to Grade A of BCCI central contracts

Pandya and Suryakumar are currently in Group C of the contracts.

Pandya, Suryakumar

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. (File Photos | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are likely to gain promotion to Grade A of the 2022-23 BCCI central contracts, as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The sources told ANI, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to gain promotion to Grade A of the 2022-23 BCCI central contracts. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha are likely to be removed from the BCCI Central Contract list.

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he aggregated 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is also the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

Hardik Pandya is also having a great 2022. In 27 matches and 25 innings this year, he has scored 607 runs at an average of 33.72, with three half-centuries and the best individual score of 71*. He has also taken 20 wickets this year in the 20-over format. Also in 3 ODIs this year, he has scored 100 runs in two innings, with the best score of 71*. He has also taken six wickets in the 50-over format this year.

Talking about Ishant Sharma, the speedster has not played an international match for India since November 2021.

Rahane has not played international cricket since January this year. He played only two Tests this year, scoring 68 runs at an average of 17.00, with one fifty. In 2021, he had scored 479 runs in 13 matches with two fifties at an average of 20.82. His inconsistent performances have kept him away from the team for a long while.

Saha has also not represented Team India since December 2021, when he played a Test match against New Zealand. Currently, Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are in the Grade A+ contract, which is the highest level of contract. 

