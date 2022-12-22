Home Sport Cricket

Ramiz Raja removed as PCB chairman, 14-member panel headed by Najam Sethi takes charge 

The Pakistan government, through a notification late on Wednesday, removed Raja following the team's 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series.

Published: 22nd December 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has been removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by the country's government, which has appointed a 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

The Pakistan government, through a notification late on Wednesday, removed Raja following the team's 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series.

The notification, issued by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has to be approved by the federal cabinet, which is just a formality.

The developments on Wednesday confirmed speculation that Sharif, who is the patron-in-chief of the PCB, had decided to appoint Sethi as the new chairman of the country's cricket body.

Raja served as PCB chairman for 15 months after he was appointed by former premier Imran Khan to head the board in September 2021.

Raja had taken over as the 36th chairman of the PCB after his predecessor Ehsan Mani had stepped down from the post.

He was the fourth former cricketer to be appointed to the post after Ijaz Butt (2008-11), Javed Burki (1994-95) and Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-77).

Sethi was the chairman and CEO of the PCB between 2013-2018 and resigned soon after Imran and his party won the 2018 general elections.

There was, however, no official word from the PCB or Raja on the latest developments days before the Test series against New Zealand, beginning in Karachi on December 26.

The notification states that the PM has "reviewed" the 2014 constitution of the PCB and abolished the existing constitution made in 2019.

As per the notification, Sethi will head the management committee that includes former Pakistan players Shahid Afridi, Haroon Rasheed, Shafqat Rana, and former women's team captain Sana Mir.

The rest of the committee comprises of former members of the governing board, which was dissolved in 2019.

The notification also states that Sharif's order had been duly vetted by the Law and Justice Division and now needs to be approved by the federal cabinet, which will be done on Thursday.

The notification was issued a few hours after the PCB announced the Test squad for the series against New Zealand, which is touring Pakistan after 19 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramiz Raja Pakistan Cricket Board Shahbaz Sharif
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp