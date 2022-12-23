IPL auction 2023: Curran bill, a figure fit for the Kings

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: December. Kings XI Punjab. Sam Curran became one of the costliest players at the mini-auction. The year was 2018.

The southpaw was a 20-year-old who was just beginning to transfer his long-format skills to the shortest one. His very second IPL game in 2019 saw why the franchise made him a millionaire. He opened the batting (20 off 10) and opened the bowling before picking up a hat-trick at the death. He helped his team complete a thrilling 14-run heist over Delhi Capitals.

Some three years and five days later, the now-rebranded Punjab Kings repeated that same trick to make Curran the priciest IPL player ever, signing him for a cool Rs 18.5 crore. But what Punjab are getting in 2022 is the real deal. When they made him a millionaire the first time, they had paid for potential, a rough jewel.

Now? He's one of the finest bowling all-rounders in the format, a polished diamond.

Why is he the league's most expensive player of all time? While the mini-auction and recency bias has played a role — he was the World T20 MVP — the skillsets he brings are very unique.

Think of him as a Santa that has gifts for all age groups. An all-phase bowler? Check. Left-arm pacer? Check. A lower-order hitter who can bat anywhere from No. 1 to No. 8? Check. It's almost like he's the Swiss Army Knives among cricketers in the shortest format.

To stick with that same dodgy analogy, he has upgraded most of the tools in his Swiss Army Knife. He has multiple yorkers up his sleeve as well as a mean slower ball, two very important weapons at the death (it's what has made him into a death-overs operator for England). With the new ball, his natural angle is a bonus. That he can also extract some movement off the strip with the new ball makes him a wicket-taking option at the top, although England don't use him in this role.

It's likely Kings will backload Curran because they did have problems in this aspect last season. That Curran is a handy lower-order hitter also helped bump up the price. His presence also allows the franchise to frontload Kagiso Rabada, who has found himself on the receiving end of some punishment in the death overs.

Curran's primary value is 'unerring accuracy' when batters are at their most aggressive. At the T20 World Cup, he gave away 70 runs from 64 balls when bowling in the last four overs, picking up nine wickets in the process and only conceding four fours and two sixes in the process. Those are obscene numbers.

Sure, you can argue that early-season international cricket on bigger grounds in Australia will be very different from playing on smallish Indian grounds in Summer. But Curran was one of the stars of the team's T20 performance in Pakistan just before the World Cup. His economy rate was 7.47 across six games while picking up seven wickets at 24.57.

"Sam Curran has stepped up and been an absolute revelation," Buttler had said after Curran was adjudged man of the World Cup in Australia. "He's a brilliant cricketer, he loves those crunch moments and he's a deserved player of the tournament. He's a top performer. He's only going to get better and better though as he's still a young man. But he's got a lot of experience already on his shoulders and he just wants the ball."

You only have to listen to former England captain, Eoin Morgan, who gave Curran his white ball break. "He is a guy who compartmentalises things very well which is a huge attribute to have when you are a death bowler," he was quoted as saying by sky sports in October.

"You have to be able to park a bad ball if you have been smashed for a six or consecutive sixes and get back in the game and he has the ability to do that. Sam is never afraid to try things."

When you look at the transfer history of the franchise, they tend to overspend or make questionable decisions. Like buying Curran in 2018.

But now, this could be a 'W'.

