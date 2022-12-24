Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh lead India by 108 runs at tea on day 3

Opener Zakir Hasan held firm on one end for an unbeaten 37 but had little support after the Bangladesh bowlers had given their side a glimmer of hope in Friday's final session.

Published: 24th December 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 02:14 PM

India's Axar Patel celebrates wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third day of the second cricket test.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MIRPUR: Litton Das led Bangladesh's fightback as the hosts took a 108-run lead to be 195/7 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second Test against India here on Saturday.

Indian bowlers dominated the second session even as Das (58 batting) notched up a half-century and Bangladesh inched closer to the 200-run mark.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar Patel (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31).

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 195 for 7 in 60 overs (Litton Das 58 batting, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/58).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs.

Indian bowlers put their side on course for a series-clinching victory as they reduced Bangladesh to 71 for 4 at lunch on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat struck once each in the first session of the day to put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Resuming from the overnight score of 7/0, the hosts trail India by 16 runs.

Zakir Hasan and Litton Das were on 37 and 0 respectively when lunch was taken.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 71 for 4 in 33 overs (Zakir Hasan 37 batting; Axar Patel 1/2).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out.

