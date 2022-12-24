Bangladesh's second innings fold for 231, India needs 145 to win second Test
In the post-lunch session, Bangladesh lost their remaining three wickets -- Litton Das (73), Taijul Islam (1) and Khaled Ahmed (4).
MIRPUR: India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings on day 3 to set themselves a target of 145 to win the second and final Test here on Saturday.
Das had led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.
For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar Patel (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31).
India won the first Test by 188 runs.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).
India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs.