Bangladesh's second innings fold for 231, India needs 145 to win second Test

In the post-lunch session, Bangladesh lost their remaining three wickets -- Litton Das (73), Taijul Islam (1) and Khaled Ahmed (4).

Published: 24th December 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

India's Axar Patel celebrates wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the third day of the second cricket test.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MIRPUR: India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings on day 3 to set themselves a target of 145 to win the second and final Test here on Saturday.

Das had led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar Patel (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31).

India won the first Test by 188 runs.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs.

