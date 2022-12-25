Govinth’s fifer hands TN early advantage at Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium pacer G Govinth’s 5 for 54 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to dismiss Rajasthan for 151 in 62.3 overs on the first day of the semifinals of the Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy played at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 43 for 1 at stumps. For Rajasthan, Meet Bhavsar was the top scorer with 44 runs while Bhavit Kumawat contributed 27. Brief scores: Rajasthan 151 in 62.3 ovs (Meet Bhavsar 44, Bhavit Kumawat 27; G Govinth 5/54) vs Tamil Nadu 43/1 in 18 ovs.

TNCA round robin U-14 tournament: Sharath cracks ton

SS Sharath Maalan’s century (104) helped City II bag a lead of 56 runs over City III in the drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-14 tournament. City II were declared winners by virtue of their first innings lead.

Brief scores: City IV 134 in 52.3 ovs and 113/7 in 33 ovs (Manas Yerram 35, Keerthy Vasan 3/8) drew with City I 296/5 in 90 ovs (B Sai Shamrudh 58, JR Nitin Dhamodhar 115, SL Kanish 72). City II 333/7 in 90 ovs (SS Sharath Maalan 104, M Kishan Sri 63, Abhinandan Royadurgam Tatachari 61, Sreenath Kumar 39) drew with City III 277/4 in 90 ovs (Kishan Dharmick 35, K Aswatha Ram 102,P Nishith 100).

Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16: Tamil Nadu bag 3 points

By virtue of their 206-run first innings lead, Tamil Nadu managed to get three points against Uttarakhand in the drawn match of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 Group ‘C’ played at Sector 1 grounds, Bhilai. Although Tamil Nadu bagged a lead, they bowled poorly against Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand made 456 for 9 declared in their second essay. Chasing 251, Tamil Nadu were 113 for 5 when played ended.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 186 and 456/9 decl in 102.4 ovs (Rakshit Dalakoti 29, Harshvardhan 161, Anmol Singh 74, Aditya Chakravaty 36, Vikas Yadav 58, Daksh Negi 26, Pranjal Raikwal 26; Hari K Pandya 4/42, V Benny Hinn 3/129) drew with Tamil Nadu 392 and 113/5 in 15 ovs (M Mohana Prasath 39, J Jai Simha 36 n.o; Rakshit Dalakoti 5/51).

