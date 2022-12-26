Home Sport Cricket

Overthinking is a perception that has followed me since my debut: Ravichandran Ashwin

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin played one of the best Test innings of his career to steer India to a famous three-wicket win against Bangladesh from an improbable situation.

Published: 26th December 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a slight dig at people who perceive him as an "overthinker" of the game following his match-winning performance against Bangladesh in the second Test in Mirpur.

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin played one of the best Test innings of his career to steer India to a famous three-wicket win from an improbable situation.

His 42 not out came after a match haul of six wickets, making him the player of the match.

"Overthinking is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds," Ashwin tweeted.

Besides his exploits on the field, Ashwin is one of the best thinkers in the modern game and also has his youtube channel.

"Every person's journey is special and unique, while some journeys require them to overthink it others can afford to keep it simple.

The moment someone says I am an over thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself that's the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play.

"Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements.

The fact that it may not be popular won't deter me cos my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it," he added.

The 36-year-old has already attained greatness with 449 wickets in 88 Tests.

He has also taken 151 ODI and 72 T20 International scalps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin India vs Bangladesh
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp