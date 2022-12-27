India's open and shut conundrum at the top

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 23.61. This is how much Indian openers collectively average in Test cricket this year. In seven Tests, they have accumulated 614 runs. Among the nine teams that have played the longest format, they rank the lowest with Pakistan (50.67) and West Indies (49.77) leading the charts. As the year 2022 comes to an end, if one were to look at why India have managed to lose three (all outside Asia) of the seven games they have played, it is hard not to discuss the form of the top-order, especially the openers.

Over the past 12 months, India have used Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the top. While Rohit and Rahul started the year as first-choice openers, having done exceedingly well in England in 2021, thanks to injury and Covid, they are yet to bat together again since that series. If it was Rohit’s injury in South Africa, Rahul was ruled out from February till September and the former was again injured in Bangladesh.

With the constant change, albeit forced, at the top, India average 32.53 for the first wicket partnership across 13 innings this year. They have had only two 50-plus opening partnerships and six times have lost the first wicket before getting past the 30-run mark. The shuffling of pairs notwithstanding, what stands out is the fact that in 26 innings (of individual openers), only three have managed to score a half-century. To be precise, Pujara and Rahul have a fifty each to show — it is important to note that the former’s was an one-off injury-driven move to the top — along with Gill’s hundred in Bangladesh.

One could argue that Pakistan and West Indies openers had a lot of home Tests while India had three outside Asia of seven. But the four Tests India played in the subcontinent don’t paint a good picture either. Often, it has been the middle-order or the lower middle-order that has bailed India out time and again. India’s No. 5-8 collectively average 41.13 this year and have more than 14 50-plus scores, including four hundreds. The No. 5 and 6 (1148) have accumulated 534 runs more than the openers (614) in 2022.

It pretty much sums up the pattern for India. Since the start of 2019, Rohit has by and large been their most consistent batter. In fact, he has been one the best in the world. Among players with a minimum of 10 Tests in this period, no one has a higher average than Rohit (55.42). In 2022, he had one off series against Sri Lanka and did not feature in the rest of the series due to injuries.

At a time when the team is heading into transition, India need solidity at the top. They cannot rely entirely on Pujara — their No. 3 who has scored more runs than any other Indian since 2019 — and middle-order to rescue them every single time. Not at a time when their No. 4, Virat Kohli, is still struggling to regain some form in the format. The players know that too. Rahul, who averaged 17.12 across four Tests in 2022, acknowledged his poor show and said that it was hard to shift formats, having not played a Test match since January 2022. "Obviously performance in this series was not great. I can accept that. I tried my best and it didn't work. I can look forward and see what I can do better next time," he said after the second Test against Bangladesh.

India’s next Test assignment is in February 2023. Unless injured, Rohit is likely to return and take his place at the top even though there are concerns over his workload management. With Gill slowly settling in the role, it is yet to be seen if Rahul gets his next chance in the first Test against Australia. Irrespective of who walks out to open the batting with Rohit, come 2023 they would want the pair to step up and pile on some runs. For it might not be long before law of averages catch up with the middle and lower middle-order that have been nothing but incredible.

CHENNAI: 23.61. This is how much Indian openers collectively average in Test cricket this year. In seven Tests, they have accumulated 614 runs. Among the nine teams that have played the longest format, they rank the lowest with Pakistan (50.67) and West Indies (49.77) leading the charts. As the year 2022 comes to an end, if one were to look at why India have managed to lose three (all outside Asia) of the seven games they have played, it is hard not to discuss the form of the top-order, especially the openers. Over the past 12 months, India have used Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the top. While Rohit and Rahul started the year as first-choice openers, having done exceedingly well in England in 2021, thanks to injury and Covid, they are yet to bat together again since that series. If it was Rohit’s injury in South Africa, Rahul was ruled out from February till September and the former was again injured in Bangladesh. With the constant change, albeit forced, at the top, India average 32.53 for the first wicket partnership across 13 innings this year. They have had only two 50-plus opening partnerships and six times have lost the first wicket before getting past the 30-run mark. The shuffling of pairs notwithstanding, what stands out is the fact that in 26 innings (of individual openers), only three have managed to score a half-century. To be precise, Pujara and Rahul have a fifty each to show — it is important to note that the former’s was an one-off injury-driven move to the top — along with Gill’s hundred in Bangladesh. One could argue that Pakistan and West Indies openers had a lot of home Tests while India had three outside Asia of seven. But the four Tests India played in the subcontinent don’t paint a good picture either. Often, it has been the middle-order or the lower middle-order that has bailed India out time and again. India’s No. 5-8 collectively average 41.13 this year and have more than 14 50-plus scores, including four hundreds. The No. 5 and 6 (1148) have accumulated 534 runs more than the openers (614) in 2022. It pretty much sums up the pattern for India. Since the start of 2019, Rohit has by and large been their most consistent batter. In fact, he has been one the best in the world. Among players with a minimum of 10 Tests in this period, no one has a higher average than Rohit (55.42). In 2022, he had one off series against Sri Lanka and did not feature in the rest of the series due to injuries. At a time when the team is heading into transition, India need solidity at the top. They cannot rely entirely on Pujara — their No. 3 who has scored more runs than any other Indian since 2019 — and middle-order to rescue them every single time. Not at a time when their No. 4, Virat Kohli, is still struggling to regain some form in the format. The players know that too. Rahul, who averaged 17.12 across four Tests in 2022, acknowledged his poor show and said that it was hard to shift formats, having not played a Test match since January 2022. "Obviously performance in this series was not great. I can accept that. I tried my best and it didn't work. I can look forward and see what I can do better next time," he said after the second Test against Bangladesh. India’s next Test assignment is in February 2023. Unless injured, Rohit is likely to return and take his place at the top even though there are concerns over his workload management. With Gill slowly settling in the role, it is yet to be seen if Rahul gets his next chance in the first Test against Australia. Irrespective of who walks out to open the batting with Rohit, come 2023 they would want the pair to step up and pile on some runs. For it might not be long before law of averages catch up with the middle and lower middle-order that have been nothing but incredible.