Role-clarity helps Vignesh thrive as red-ball specialist

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith opted to bat against Delhi on a cold winter morning (5.6*C), the goal was clear. To make the most of the conditions on what looked like a good wicket. And they did exactly that, restricting the home team to 212/6 on Day one of the Group B clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

TN came out wearing jumpers because of the temperature, but that was not going to be enough thanks to the cold breeze. Pacer L Vignesh started with the new ball wearing a white woolen beanie cap. Headgear or not, the way Vignesh started off was enough to get themselves going. Vignesh ran through the Delhi top-order, dismissing Anuj Rawat and captain Yash Dhull early on, reducing the hosts to 3/2. “We knew we were going to bowl first if we won the toss. It was so cold that we couldn’t feel our fingers or even hold the ball. All we had to do was stick to the basics and pitch the ball in the right areas and be patient,” Vignesh told this daily.

While Dhruv Shorey (66) and Jonty Sindhu (57) revived the Delhi innings, Vignesh’s partner-in-crime, Sandeep Warrier, provided the necessary breakthroughs dismissing Sidhu and Vaibhav Rawal. Vignesh came back again to get rid of Shorey with Baba Aparajith completing a sharp catch in the slip cordon. Sandeep got rid of Himmat Singh with an inswinger keeping TN in command when play was stopped due to bad light after 76 overs.

Playing for the first time since 2018 in the Ranji Trophy, Vignesh has had a fruitful season so far. He took six wickets against Hyderabad followed by two wickets against Andhra. On Tuesday, he set the tone early. For someone who has not played any white-ball cricket for the state this year, having role clarity well before the season helped him a lot.

"During the pre-season camp itself, I was told that I am looked at as a red-ball specialist. So, I focussed all my preparation towards that. I was bowling well in league cricket for Vijay CC. We had a good two week pre-season camp and I did well in the matches against Bangladesh as well," said Vignesh.

The 33-year-old credits TN assistant coach R Prasanna for the preparation before the Ranji Trophy. "Prasanna was with us during the Bangladesh matches and Baba Indrajith, the captain, was also with us as he was not a part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali team. We discussed a lot about the plans and what my role will be and what are the things I need to work on," said the pacer.

What also came in handy for Vignesh is having a partner in Sandeep. The duo play for the same club, Vijay CC, and have spent a lot of time together in the lead up to the tournament. "We know each other's plans really well. We also have our own signs to communicate. Whenever one of us is bowling, the other is in mid-off. So, we keep communicating with each other and work out plans. Sandeep can extract bounce on any wicket and I am the swing bowler. So based on how the game is progressing, we work out our plans," said Vignesh.

Wednesday morning is going to be no different from Tuesday. And TN would be hoping to make the most of the weather early on to dismiss Delhi. "There is not much movement off the wicket. Because of the cold weather, there is sideways movement. Hopefully, we can make the most of it," Vignesh signed off.

CHENNAI: When Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith opted to bat against Delhi on a cold winter morning (5.6*C), the goal was clear. To make the most of the conditions on what looked like a good wicket. And they did exactly that, restricting the home team to 212/6 on Day one of the Group B clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. TN came out wearing jumpers because of the temperature, but that was not going to be enough thanks to the cold breeze. Pacer L Vignesh started with the new ball wearing a white woolen beanie cap. Headgear or not, the way Vignesh started off was enough to get themselves going. Vignesh ran through the Delhi top-order, dismissing Anuj Rawat and captain Yash Dhull early on, reducing the hosts to 3/2. “We knew we were going to bowl first if we won the toss. It was so cold that we couldn’t feel our fingers or even hold the ball. All we had to do was stick to the basics and pitch the ball in the right areas and be patient,” Vignesh told this daily. While Dhruv Shorey (66) and Jonty Sindhu (57) revived the Delhi innings, Vignesh’s partner-in-crime, Sandeep Warrier, provided the necessary breakthroughs dismissing Sidhu and Vaibhav Rawal. Vignesh came back again to get rid of Shorey with Baba Aparajith completing a sharp catch in the slip cordon. Sandeep got rid of Himmat Singh with an inswinger keeping TN in command when play was stopped due to bad light after 76 overs. Playing for the first time since 2018 in the Ranji Trophy, Vignesh has had a fruitful season so far. He took six wickets against Hyderabad followed by two wickets against Andhra. On Tuesday, he set the tone early. For someone who has not played any white-ball cricket for the state this year, having role clarity well before the season helped him a lot. "During the pre-season camp itself, I was told that I am looked at as a red-ball specialist. So, I focussed all my preparation towards that. I was bowling well in league cricket for Vijay CC. We had a good two week pre-season camp and I did well in the matches against Bangladesh as well," said Vignesh. The 33-year-old credits TN assistant coach R Prasanna for the preparation before the Ranji Trophy. "Prasanna was with us during the Bangladesh matches and Baba Indrajith, the captain, was also with us as he was not a part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali team. We discussed a lot about the plans and what my role will be and what are the things I need to work on," said the pacer. What also came in handy for Vignesh is having a partner in Sandeep. The duo play for the same club, Vijay CC, and have spent a lot of time together in the lead up to the tournament. "We know each other's plans really well. We also have our own signs to communicate. Whenever one of us is bowling, the other is in mid-off. So, we keep communicating with each other and work out plans. Sandeep can extract bounce on any wicket and I am the swing bowler. So based on how the game is progressing, we work out our plans," said Vignesh. Wednesday morning is going to be no different from Tuesday. And TN would be hoping to make the most of the weather early on to dismiss Delhi. "There is not much movement off the wicket. Because of the cold weather, there is sideways movement. Hopefully, we can make the most of it," Vignesh signed off.