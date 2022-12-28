Home Sport Cricket

Role-clarity helps Vignesh thrive as red-ball specialist

TN came out wearing jumpers because of the temperature, but that was not going to be enough thanks to the cold breeze.

Published: 28th December 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith opted to bat against Delhi on a cold winter morning (5.6*C), the goal was clear. To make the most of the conditions on what looked like a good wicket. And they did exactly that, restricting the home team to 212/6 on Day one of the Group B clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

TN came out wearing jumpers because of the temperature, but that was not going to be enough thanks to the cold breeze. Pacer L Vignesh started with the new ball wearing a white woolen beanie cap. Headgear or not, the way Vignesh started off was enough to get themselves going. Vignesh ran through the Delhi top-order, dismissing Anuj Rawat and captain Yash Dhull early on, reducing the hosts to 3/2. “We knew we were going to bowl first if we won the toss. It was so cold that we couldn’t feel our fingers or even hold the ball. All we had to do was stick to the basics and pitch the ball in the right areas and be patient,” Vignesh told this daily.

While Dhruv Shorey (66) and Jonty Sindhu (57) revived the Delhi innings, Vignesh’s partner-in-crime, Sandeep Warrier, provided the necessary breakthroughs dismissing Sidhu and Vaibhav Rawal. Vignesh came back again to get rid of Shorey with Baba Aparajith completing a sharp catch in the slip cordon. Sandeep got rid of Himmat Singh with an inswinger keeping TN in command when play was stopped due to bad light after 76 overs.

Playing for the first time since 2018 in the Ranji Trophy, Vignesh has had a fruitful season so far. He took six wickets against Hyderabad followed by two wickets against Andhra. On Tuesday, he set the tone early. For someone who has not played any white-ball cricket for the state this year, having role clarity well before the season helped him a lot.

"During the pre-season camp itself, I was told that I am looked at as a red-ball specialist. So, I focussed all my preparation towards that. I was bowling well in league cricket for Vijay CC. We had a good two week pre-season camp and I did well in the matches against Bangladesh as well," said Vignesh.

The 33-year-old credits TN assistant coach R Prasanna for the preparation before the Ranji Trophy. "Prasanna was with us during the Bangladesh matches and Baba Indrajith, the captain, was also with us as he was not a part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali team. We discussed a lot about the plans and what my role will be and what are the things I need to work on," said the pacer.

What also came in handy for Vignesh is having a partner in Sandeep. The duo play for the same club, Vijay CC, and have spent a lot of time together in the lead up to the tournament. "We know each other's plans really well. We also have our own signs to communicate. Whenever one of us is bowling, the other is in mid-off. So, we keep communicating with each other and work out plans. Sandeep can extract bounce on any wicket and I am the swing bowler. So based on how the game is progressing, we work out our plans," said Vignesh.

Wednesday morning is going to be no different from Tuesday. And TN would be hoping to make the most of the weather early on to dismiss Delhi. "There is not much movement off the wicket. Because of the cold weather, there is sideways movement. Hopefully, we can make the most of it," Vignesh signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp