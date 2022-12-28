Home Sport Cricket

Russell Domingo steps down as Bangladesh coach after Test series loss to India 

Domingo had taken over as head coach after Steve Rhodes was sacked, in September 2019.

Published: 28th December 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Russell Damingo has stepped down from his post as Bangladesh head coach, two days after his side lost the home Test series to India.

Domingo had taken over as head coach after Steve Rhodes was sacked, in September 2019.

The South African was to stay on till the 2023 World Cup.

"He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told cricbuzz.com on Wednesday.

Under Domingo's tutelage, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, its first-ever Test in New Zealand, an ODI series in South Africa and at home against India.

Handed a 188-run loss in the first Test, a profligate Bangladesh went down by three wickets in the second Test on Sunday at Mirpur.

After the Mirpur Test, Yunus had hinted at a change.

"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team.

"We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.

"In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series," Yunus said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russell Domingo Bangladesh national cricket team
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp