Time for India to reset and reformat

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

TWELVE white-ball matches across as many venues in 30 days. That is how India’s schedule looks like for the month of January 2023. As the year progresses, the schedule gets more hectic across formats, including two multi-nation white-ball tournaments, Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releasing their squad for the first assignment of the year, a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, through a press release late on Tuesday night, there are more questions than answers.

For starters, the top-three of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not a part of the squad for the shortest format. The T20I squad is very similar to the team that travelled to New Zealand in November. Apart from continuing as T20I skipper, Hardik Pandya is also handed the vice-captaincy for the ODIs as well with Rohit returning for the 50-over format. Although Hardik hasn’t been officially named as the full-time T20I captain, it seems like the all-rounder is likely to be the anointed successor of Rohit in white-ball cricket.

“Right now, he (Hardik) is definitely a prospective candidate for the future in white-ball cricket,” former chief selector MSK Prasad told The New Indian Express. “It is the duty of the selectors to keep on identifying successors whether it is at the management level or captaincy level or at the player level or department level. So, what after Rohit, what after Kohli, 'the what after' quest is always there. In that process, they probably think Pandya is the guy for white ball cricket. That is probably the reason why they made him deputy to Rohit. This is how they probably have to go till the World Cup,” he added.

If picking a squad without the senior pros isn’t indicative enough that India are heading towards a transition, Shikhar Dhawan, who captained every second-string ODI side since the pandemic broke, is left out of the format. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who became the fourth Indian to hit a double century in the format, have put up some compelling performances to secure a place ahead of the southpaw.

Ever since the T20 World Cup, focusing on format specific players, and to an extent even coach, has been among the key talking points in Indian cricket. In the squads for the Sri Lanka series, apart from Rohit, KL Rahul and Kohli, Mohammed Shami is picked only for ODIs. Same is the case with Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer while Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Rahul Tripathi are included only for the shortest format. And what's more, with multiple injury concerns — Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit to name a few in recent times — workload management and player rotation becomes crucial in a year where India has a gruelling schedule across formats.

Prasad said that developing a pool of 35-40 players with regular rotation should be the key. “That is how we need to think about it, there should be a clear cut rotation. Start grooming and preparing the succession chart for every department in every format. So everybody (in the larger pool) will be on tour and you can always rotate the A+ category players, if you are thinking of preserving them,” said the former India cricketer.

In 2023, India will play 18 ODIs, 17 T20Is, and at least 8 Tests without including the Asia Cup, the ODI World Cup and the possibility of another WTC final. Two of their best batters from the last decade are not growing younger and the fast bowling resources are not the same as it was before the pandemic broke out. Whether one can see it or not, the transition period is here. And how the BCCI goes forward with the decisions in 2023 will have a huge impact on the way the team progresses for the next few years.

TWELVE white-ball matches across as many venues in 30 days. That is how India’s schedule looks like for the month of January 2023. As the year progresses, the schedule gets more hectic across formats, including two multi-nation white-ball tournaments, Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releasing their squad for the first assignment of the year, a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, through a press release late on Tuesday night, there are more questions than answers. For starters, the top-three of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are not a part of the squad for the shortest format. The T20I squad is very similar to the team that travelled to New Zealand in November. Apart from continuing as T20I skipper, Hardik Pandya is also handed the vice-captaincy for the ODIs as well with Rohit returning for the 50-over format. Although Hardik hasn’t been officially named as the full-time T20I captain, it seems like the all-rounder is likely to be the anointed successor of Rohit in white-ball cricket. “Right now, he (Hardik) is definitely a prospective candidate for the future in white-ball cricket,” former chief selector MSK Prasad told The New Indian Express. “It is the duty of the selectors to keep on identifying successors whether it is at the management level or captaincy level or at the player level or department level. So, what after Rohit, what after Kohli, 'the what after' quest is always there. In that process, they probably think Pandya is the guy for white ball cricket. That is probably the reason why they made him deputy to Rohit. This is how they probably have to go till the World Cup,” he added. If picking a squad without the senior pros isn’t indicative enough that India are heading towards a transition, Shikhar Dhawan, who captained every second-string ODI side since the pandemic broke, is left out of the format. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who became the fourth Indian to hit a double century in the format, have put up some compelling performances to secure a place ahead of the southpaw. Ever since the T20 World Cup, focusing on format specific players, and to an extent even coach, has been among the key talking points in Indian cricket. In the squads for the Sri Lanka series, apart from Rohit, KL Rahul and Kohli, Mohammed Shami is picked only for ODIs. Same is the case with Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer while Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Rahul Tripathi are included only for the shortest format. And what's more, with multiple injury concerns — Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit to name a few in recent times — workload management and player rotation becomes crucial in a year where India has a gruelling schedule across formats. Prasad said that developing a pool of 35-40 players with regular rotation should be the key. “That is how we need to think about it, there should be a clear cut rotation. Start grooming and preparing the succession chart for every department in every format. So everybody (in the larger pool) will be on tour and you can always rotate the A+ category players, if you are thinking of preserving them,” said the former India cricketer. In 2023, India will play 18 ODIs, 17 T20Is, and at least 8 Tests without including the Asia Cup, the ODI World Cup and the possibility of another WTC final. Two of their best batters from the last decade are not growing younger and the fast bowling resources are not the same as it was before the pandemic broke out. Whether one can see it or not, the transition period is here. And how the BCCI goes forward with the decisions in 2023 will have a huge impact on the way the team progresses for the next few years.