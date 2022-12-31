Rawal shines as Delhi secure a draw with TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vaibhav Rawal scored an unbeaten 95 runs off 142 balls on the final day of the Group B Ranji Trophy clash as hosts Delhi secured a draw against Tamil Nadu on Friday. After Tamil Nadu skipper Baba Indrajith's proactive declaration, Delhi batted for 71.5 overs on Day four, accumulating 262 runs in their second essay. With pacers setting the tone early on, spinners R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar came to the fore for TN. The latter was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists as Washington took four wickets on Friday.

Chasing 139 in the maximum possible 18 overs, Tamil Nadu got to play only for six, in which they scored 54 runs while losing three wickets before bad light stopped play. B Sai Sudharshan (24 off 19 balls) tried to keep them in the hunt, but Delhi slowed the proceedings, especially the pacers - Harshit Rana (1/27 in 3 overs) and Kuldip Yadav (2/27 in 3 overs) - as the home team bowled only two overs in 20 minutes at one point. They changed field after every delivery, increasing the frustration of the visiting team. In the end, the match ended in a draw, with TN securing three points thanks to the first innings lead.

Earlier, Rawal, who was playing only his 20th first-class match in 10 years since his debut in 2012, hit 13 boundaries in his knock, helping Delhi stay in the game along with in-form Dhruv Shorey (70, 115 balls). The duo added 70 runs between them for the fourth wicket. Rawal was unlucky as Kuldip was dismissed by Washington. As a result, the southpaw was left being the last man standing, missing out on his first-class hundred by five runs.

Brief scores: Delhi 303 & 262 in 79.5 ovs (Vaibhav 95 n.o; Washington 4/43) drew with TN 427/8 decl. & 54/3 in 6 ovs

