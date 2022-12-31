Rishabh is recovering, treatment to continue in Dehradun; Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor pay visit

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Star Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a road accident near his home in Roorkee while returning from Delhi in the early hours of Friday, is now recovering fast. Senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) visited Max Hospital on Saturday morning and enquired about the health of the injured Rishabh and also discussed with the team of doctors the advance modalities for treatment. Initially, it was expected that Rishabh could be sent to Delhi, Mumbai or abroad for advanced treatment, but the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) team led by director Shyam Sharma, after consulting a senior panel of doctors, has decided that the treatment will continue only under the supervision of senior doctors from Max Hospital Dehradun. As well-wishers and 'fans', film celebrities Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor also visited Pant at the hospital. Kher and Kapoor arrived here on Friday evening, especially to meet Rishabh. "Rishabh is talking well and his health is constantly improving", Anupam Kher told reporters, adding, "Rishabh is an asset of the country and we all pray for him together". "Prayers from all over India are with him, he will recover soon, he is in full enthusiasm, the rest only the medical team will be able to elaborate, but like cricket, he is also a fighter and is recovering well," Kher told mediapersons at the hospital premises. After meeting Pant, Anupam Kher told the media, "His morale is very high, "We made Rishabh laugh too", supporting Kher, Anil also nodded, "We made him laugh a lot". Asked how Rishabh felt seeing the two superstars, Kher said, "We are both fans of Rishabh and waited in the lobby for 15 minutes as well-wishers, in the meantime some doctors recognised us. We were wearing masks keeping in mind the hospital protocol" SP Rural Swapan Kishore Singh told this reporter, "Rishabh showed a lot of courage and when his mother arrived, she also talked to him as if nothing had happened. Her mother arrived with clothes in a bag. Even commenting jokingly on the clothes brought by his mother, Rishabh said, "Didn't you get more small clothes than this"? On the other hand, Haryana Roadways has honored its driver and operator who rescued Rishabh Pant immediately after the accident. Panipat Depot General Manager Kuldeep Jangra felicitated the duo and expressed happiness that roadways personnel did not care about their lives and helped save a promising player from the country. Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and Prem Chand Agarwal visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured Pant.