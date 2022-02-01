STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

10-wicket win vs India in T20 World Cup still makes me feel proud: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets with Afridi getting rid of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in a Group 2 match in Dubai.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Young Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that beating India in the Super 12 group match of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year still makes him feel proud, adding that personally it was a "great day" for him.

Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets with Afridi getting rid of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in a Group 2 match in Dubai on October 24 last year.

"It was a great day for me, to be honest. A lot of people watch India-Pakistan matches, including those who don't even like cricket. When I look back on that win, I feel very proud. Yes, we couldn't win the World Cup but we did well in that game against India and I'll try to give my best even in the next World Cup," Afridi told Cricbuzz on Monday.

The 21-year-old left-arm pacer, who was named 'ICC men's Cricketer of the Year for 2021' emerging the youngest cricketer ever to get the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, said that the youngsters in the side saw the match against India as a great opportunity to end the arch-rivals' unbeaten run in World Cups against Pakistan.

"Most players were playing for the first time against India in a T20 World Cup, except (Mohammad) Hafeez bhai and Shoaib (Malik) bhai. And for us, it was an opportunity. The kind of cricket we played, we were very prepared and we had belief in each other. The captain's role is crucial and he (Babar Azam) backed me and the team a lot. The dressing room environment was quite friendly. There was a sense that if Shaheen can't, then Hasan Ali will... and if Hasan Ali can't, then Haris Rauf will. We had to play our best cricket and make people happy back home. And it was good fortune that we ended up on the right side," said Afridi, who also became the first Pakistani player to receive the ICC top award recently.

Afridi said that his strategy against Virat Kohli on the day was to surprise him with a slow bouncer, while against KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma he pitched the ball up to get both of them out.

"The end I was bowling from, the leg-side boundary was smaller, say about 60-65 metre only. If I had bowled straight and fast at him (Kohli), he would have flicked me or pulled me for runs. So I wanted to mix things up and bowl a slow bouncer at him, so that it would have been difficult for him to go leg-side. Luckily for me, the ball gripped and he got out. I admire Virat Kohli a lot, he's one of the best around.

"Rohit, Rahul and Kohli are their mainstays and three of the best batsmen in the world. Kohli is their backbone… and once you get them out, it gets difficult for the middle order. And if one of them bats deep, it gets easier for the batsman coming in later. Since I was getting some swing in that match - and the team anyway wants wickets from me early on - I was trying to pitch it up to Rohit and Rahul and I was able to get both of them out," added Afridi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaheen Afridi Pakistan India vs Pakistan India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp