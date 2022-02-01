STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Captaincy just an honour and responsibility, nothing changes for Virat Kohli: Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli had quit T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup in October 2021 but said at that time that he wanted to carry on as ODI and Test skipper.

Published: 01st February 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that he is sure nothing would have changed for Virat Kohli now that he is no longer India's skipper in all formats and the stylish batter would be thinking in the same manner.

Kohli stepped down as India's Test captain earlier this month. Asked about his view on the development, Gambhir said, "Nothing changes".

"When you are growing up as a kid you want to try and win games for the country and that is all that matters. You don't dream of captaining the side from day one so for me nothing changes. If it does then there is something seriously wrong. Captaincy is just an honour and responsibility and I'm sure Virat would be thinking the same way," Gambhir told Sports Today.

Kohli had quit T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup in October 2021 but said at that time that he wanted to carry on as ODI and Test skipper. However, he was later removed as the captain in the 50-over format of the game following India's early exit in the T20 World Cup.

He then played under KL Rahul's captaincy in the ODI series in South Africa. He will play under Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat ​Kohli Gautam Gambhir
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp