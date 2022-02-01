STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India to take on Australia in Commonwealth Games cricket opener

Along with Australia and India, Group A also comprises of Barbados and Pakistan, while England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will fight for supremacy in Group B.

Published: 01st February 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed its complete line-up for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after Sri Lanka became the eighth team to qualify following their win in the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Besides Sri Lanka, the other seven women's teams that will compete in the quadrennial games scheduled to begin on July 28, are Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The cricket curriculum at the Commonwealth Games will be a league-cum-knockout affair, with Australia and India, the finalists of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, set to clash in the opener on July 29. The medal matches will be played on August 7.

Along with Australia and India, Group A also comprises of Barbados and Pakistan, while England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will fight for supremacy in Group B.

This will only be the second time that cricket is going to be part of the Commonwealth Games. The last time was in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, when the men's teams battled it out with South Africa winning gold under Shaun Pollock's leadership, defeating Steve Waugh's Australia by four wickets in the final.

"It's good to have finalised the identity of the teams participating in the Commonwealth Games, and congratulations to Sri Lanka for making it after playing so well in the qualifier," said Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive. "We will have eight of the best teams competing for the gold and I am sure we will get to watch a highly competitive tournament.

"The Commonwealth Games are an important part of the women's cricket calendar over the next year. It is a huge opportunity for us to take cricket beyond the traditional strongholds and give more people around the world the chance to enjoy the game, whilst the players are very much looking forward to being part of a multi-sport games."

The Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin picked Sri Lanka out for special praise. "Congratulations to the eight outstanding teams who have qualified for the women's T20 cricket tournament at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," she said.

"I must pay particular tribute to Sri Lanka, who secured the eighth and final spot by winning such an exciting qualifying tournament in Malaysia last week. They will head to the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham with an elite lineup featuring England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Barbados and New Zealand."

Chamari Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka captain, was delighted at the prospect of playing in the Games.

"It's a great feeling to have qualified for the Commonwealth Games and all of us are really excited to be part of the multi-sport extravaganza. I'm sure it's going to be a different experience for all of us."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Australia India vs Australia Commonwealth Games CWC Commonwealth Games Cricket
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp