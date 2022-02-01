West Indies side not finished product, we need to be consistent: Jason Holder

By ANI

BRIDGETOWN: After winning the T20I series against England, West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has said that the team has really come together and good things are in store for the side.

West Indies defeated England by 17 runs in the final T20I to win the five-match series 3-2. Jason Holder had taken five wickets for the Windies in that game.

"For me, this is the closest that I've felt a group be in a very, very long time. Honest to God, the energy I felt from the meetings... most contributions I've ever seen in a West Indies dressing room. Even though you might not understand a certain decision, everybody's still buying in with it," ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

"Tough luck to the guys who didn't really get the opportunity but they never showed it: I ain't seen a boy sulk. That says a lot about the camaraderie and the strength of the unit. I don't think it's a finished product and we've got to strive to be consistent," he added.

In the fifth and final T20I, Holder also became the first West Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. He had taken four wickets on four consecutive balls in the final over of Windies innings.

"We've got a couple of days before we start, start over, and then we go again in India. Nothing is impossible. We've got to believe that nothing is impossible and continue to be happy for one another's success and continue to build as a team. I was just pleased with the consistency in terms of the wicket-taking column," said Holder.

"It's something I pride myself on, particularly in this format. There were tough times in the series, which you would expect, and just the way I came through the tough periods was very, very pleasing. There's still areas to improve on, coming back and finishing off spells well. It's special for me, knowing how badly I felt after the Ireland series. Personally, I felt as though I let the team down with my personal performances. It wasn't for lack of effort, it was just one of those times where it didn't click and it didn't happen. But everything happens in its time and this series was my time," he added.

West Indies will next lock horns against India in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning February 6 in Ahmedabad.