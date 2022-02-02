STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC T20 rankings: Rahul moves a place up to fourth; no luck for Kohli, Rohit

In the bowling chart, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best-placed Indian at 20th position, having dropped a run while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feel two places to 26th.

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Opener KL Rahul moved a place up to fourth while Virat Kohli and India's new white ball skipper Rohit Sharma remained static on 10th and 11th positions, respectively, in ICC T20 rankings for batters issued on Wednesday.

In the bowling chart, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best-placed Indian at 20th position, having dropped a run while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feel two places to 26th.

No Indian featured in the all-rounder's list.

India, though, did not feature in T20 Internationals in recent times.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and fast bowler Jason Holder have achieved career-best rankings in bowling after helping the West Indies to a series-deciding 17-run victory in the fifth match against England in Bridgetown.

In the latest weekly update to the men's rankings, which considers performances in the last three matches of the series, Hosein has moved up 15 places to 18th position after a haul of four for 30 that helped him finish with six wickets in three matches.

All-rounder and former captain Holder, who performed the unique feat of grabbing four wickets in four balls to finish with match figures of five for 27 and a tally of nine wickets in those three matches, has advanced three places to 23rd with a massive gain of 20 rating points.

Sheldon Cottrell (up 10 places to 31st) is another West Indies bowler to move up in the update while England spinner Moeen Ali (up three places to 32nd) and Liam Livingston (up 33 places to 68th) have also advanced.

In the ranking for batters, Nicholas Pooran is up eight places to 18th after scoring 113 runs in the three matches including a knock of 70, while Brandon King (up 25 places to 58th) and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (up 15 places to 60th) have also advanced.

Moeen Ali, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in the fourth match of the series against West Indies, has moved up 30 places to 67th with 73 runs in the three matches, in which he also took two wickets.

As a result, he has leapfrogged Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga to third place among all-rounders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KL Rahul Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma ICC Rankings ICC T20 Rankings
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp