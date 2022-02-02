IPL explores multiple venue options in India

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to remain at home. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has more or less decided to keep the 10-team event in India and is encouraged by the dip in Covid caseload across the country. With schools reopening in several states, the BCCI believes that by the time the IPL begins on March 27, the situation should be under control given the vaccination numbers.



The BCCI is still understood to be weighing up the options, but according to a top board official, all the planning work is with regards to host the tournament in India. Although the board restricted the number of venues for the upcoming home series against West Indies to Ahmedabad and Kolkata, it is monitoring the situation closely. In fact, for the series against Sri Lanka that is scheduled to begin on February 25, the BCCI might even go back to multiple venues as planned with Bengaluru and Mohali hosting the Tests. Dharamsala and Lucknow are the other cities lined-up to host the T20Is.



Although the ODIs against West Indies will be played behind-closed-doors in Ahmedabad, the West Bengal government has allowed Eden Gardens to operate at 75 per cent for the three T20Is.

Similarly other states are also allowing stadia to operate at 50 per cent capacity, which has made the BCCI even more hopeful of not just keeping the IPL at home, but also take it beyond Maharashtra.



As per the initial plan discussed with the franchises on January 22, the BCCI's plan to host the event in India was restricted to only two cities — Mumbai and Pune. With the former having three stadia (Wankhede, Cricket Club of India and DY Patil) and Pune easily accessible by road, the BCCI felt it will be safe to keep the group stages to four venues as it avoids air travel. Ahmedabad was in contention to host the play-offs.



While this remains the Plan A, the BCCI is also keeping options open about hosting it in other cities as usual. While this would bring back air travel and also increase the risk element of Covid breaching the bio-bubble, according to an IPL official, the board is prepared to wait till possibly mid-March. In 2021, the BCCI had six venues in a caravan format which saw two cities hosting matches at a given point in time. It proved costly as Covid breached the bubble during the second-wave. However, this time the vaccinated population is higher, which could make a difference.