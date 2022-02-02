STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies team arrive for limited over series against India 

The 'Men in Maroon' will be playing three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, beginning February 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Published: 02nd February 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

The West Indies team arriving in India.(Photo | Twitter, @windiescricket)

The West Indies team arriving in India.(Photo | Twitter, @windiescricket)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: On a high after beating England in a T20I rubber, the visiting West Indies team arrived here this morning for its upcoming limited-overs series against India.

The 'Men in Maroon' will be playing three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium here, beginning February 6, followed by three T20 Internationals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the Men In Maroon have arrived in India!" posted Windies Cricket, the official Twitter account of Cricket West Indies, on Wednesday morning.

The Windies Cricket also posted a video of the players arriving at the Ahmedabad airport.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), which will be hosting the three ODIs, has already stated that the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, has given permission to allow 75 per crowd for the three T20I matches.

The three T20Is will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI series which will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

West Indies recently beat England in a closely fought T20 series in the Caribbean.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs West Indies T20I
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp