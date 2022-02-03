STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashley Giles steps down as MD of England cricket team after Ashes 2022 debacle

Under Giles, England won the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time but has had a turbulent time in the test format, with the ECB's focus seemingly having been on white-ball cricket.

ECB managing director Ashley Giles

ECB managing director Ashley Giles (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: One of the leaders of English cricket has stepped down following the humiliating Ashes series in Australia. Ashley Giles, managing director of the England men's team, is leaving after three years in the role.

Former test captain Andrew Strauss will take over on an interim basis. England lost 4-0 in the Ashes series. "Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter, we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our test team to succeed," said Tom Harrison, the England and Wales Cricket Board's chief executive.

Under Giles, England won the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time but has had a turbulent time in the test format, with the ECB's focus seemingly having been on white-ball cricket. "The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales," said Giles, a former England test spinner.

Giles said that he was "looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge".

