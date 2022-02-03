STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricket Association of Bengal announces Women's T20 Blast from February 7

As many as 90 players across the state, including India internationals Rumeli Dhar, Sukanya Parida, Vanitha VR, and Gouher Sultana, were drafted to take part in the six-team event.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cricket Association of Bengal, on Wednesday, announced their inaugural premier Women's T20 Blast with six teams battling against each other starting from February 7 at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani. 

As many as 90 players across the state, including India internationals Rumeli Dhar, Sukanya Parida, Vanitha VR and Gouher Sultana, were drafted to take part in the six-team event. The clubs participating in the tournament are East Bengal, Rajasthan Club, Md Sporting, Town, Aryan and Kalighat Club. All matches will be streamed live on Fancode.

