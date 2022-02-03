STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India women cricketers happy to get 'breathing space' in quarantine in New Zealand

The team members, who had to undergo a punishing 14-day hard quarantine in Australia back in September-October, are finding the MIQ in Christchurch much more comfortable.

Published: 03rd February 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian womens cricket team

Indian women's cricket team (Photo | Twitter/BCCI women)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian women's cricket team are able to exercise and "breathe" during the mandatory Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) in New Zealand.

The team members, who had to undergo a punishing 14-day hard quarantine in Australia back in September-October, are finding the MIQ in Christchurch much more comfortable.

The quarantine facility has rooms big enough to accommodate fitness equipment and some of them also have balconies.

The players were put up in tiny rooms of a quarantine hotel in Australia.

The team had undergone a week of hard quarantine in Mumbai before its departure for New Zealand on January 24.

"The players are comfortable in MIQ. The team will start training in the nets after the completion of quarantine on Saturday. The fact there are balconies attached with the rooms make a huge difference," said a BCCI official.

"The food served in rooms is also good but the players are not allowed to meet each other," the official added.

To reduce the COVID-19 risk, one off T20 and five ODIs between India and New Zealand have been moved to Queenstown.

The series begins February 9 with the T20 and has been scheduled ahead of the ODI World Cup in March-April.

The series against New Zealand before the World Cup will give India valuable time to get used to the "windy conditions".

India, who finished runners-up in the last edition five years ago, are expected to go all way this time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian womens cricket team New Zealand
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp