STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Skipped IPL to spend time at home and work on my game: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson was the second-most-expensive buy at the IPL auction last year with Royal Challengers Bangalore shelling out a massive Rs 15 crore for him.

Published: 03rd February 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has decided to skip the IPL this season to stay at home, away from managed isolation and quarantines, saying he wants to improve his game so that he can compete in all formats for the Black Caps.

Jamieson was the second-most-expensive buy at the IPL auction last year with Royal Challengers Bangalore shelling out a massive Rs 15 crore for him. "Yeah, look, there were a couple of things for me (for opting out)," Jamieson was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"Firstly, after the last 12 months, it's had its challenges with MIQs (managed isolation and quarantine) and bubbles and spending a fair amount of time in that sort of set-up. It was important for me, when I look at the schedule coming up over the next 12 months to try and find six weeks or eight weeks where I can spend some time at home," he added.

The tall bowling all-rounder made his international debut in February 2020 against India and his since featured in 12 Tests, five ODIs an eight T20Is. "The second thing for me was, reflecting over the last 12-24 months and understanding that I'm very young in my [international] career and only two years in, that I wanted to have time to work on my game," he said.

"I didn't really feel like I was where I wanted to be and if I want to compete for spots in the New Zealand sides moving forward across all three formats, I actually need to spend time working on my game and not just trying to play the whole time. For me, it was just about time at home and just time to work on my game," Jamieson added.

The 27-year-old said it was a difficult call to skip the lucrative league and he hopes to be a part of it in the future. "It was (a difficult decision) initially. I sat with it for a fair while, and it was kind of lucky I had a couple of months in bubbles to sit in my room and have a think, but once I'd made the decision, it was a bit of a weight off my shoulder in a way, in terms of just focusing on myself and trying to get better," he said.

"I'm still pretty young, I still think I'm young at 27 and I've still got a few years ahead, so this is just for this year and looking at what the next 12 months will look like, and hopefully moving forward there will be more opportunities to try and dip my toes into that environment," he added.

Jamieson struggled in his maiden season, picking nine wickets in as many matches for RCB with an economy of 9.60.

Reflecting on his season he said, "I don't think it's either good or bad, it's just another learning, another experience to have, and just trying to learn from situations. It certainly changed my life and yeah, it was a big moment that happened, but I guess just trying to learn from that, learn from the experience I had in the IPL, and more so the 12 months in general, and I guess some of the restrictions we had around cricket."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyle Jamieson IPL 2022 IPL 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore New Zealand IPL
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp