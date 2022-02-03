STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's Ashes: Mooney, Brown star as Australia defeat England in 1st ODI

With this win, Australia has taken an 8-4 lead in the Women's Ashes and as a result, they have retained the urn.

Australian women's cricket team defeated England in the first ODI. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Beth Mooney's 73-run knock was followed up by Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul to help Australia defeat England by 27 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Chasing 206, England got off to a bad start as Tammy Beaumont (3) and Heather Knight (0) were sent back to the pavilion by Darcie Brown in the fourth over of the innings, reducing the visitors to 10/2. Nat Sciver then added 29 runs to the total along with Lauren Winfield Hill. However, this stand was broken in the 11th over by Megan Schutt as she got the better of Winfield Hill (13) and England was reduced to 39/3.

Nat Sciver played a knock of 45 runs, but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the visitors were reduced to 103/6 in the 27th over, still, 103 runs away from the target. Danni Wyatt and Katherine Brunt chipped in with knocks of 20 and 32, but Australia managed to hold on to register a 27-run win.

Earlier, Beth Mooney played a knock of 73 runs as Australia posted 205/9 on the board. Sent into bat, Australia was in a spot of bother at 67/4 after Rachael Haynes (4), Alyssa Healy (27), Meg Lanning (28), and Ellyse Perry (0) failed to stay at the crease for a long haul.

Mooney then partnered with Tahlia McGrath and the duo put on 58 runs for the fifth wicket, but as soon as Australia started to gain an upper hand, Katherine Brunt struck to send McGrath (29) back to the pavilion, reducing Australia to 125/5 in the 35th over.

In the final five overs, Australia managed to add 32 more runs to their total, taking the final score past the 200-run mark. For England, Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross scalped three wickets each.

Brief Scores: Australia 205/9 (Beth Mooney 73, Tahlia McGrath 29; Kate Cross 3-33); England 178 all out (Nat Sciver 45, Katherine Brunt 32*; Darcie Brown 4-34). 

