Andy Flower leaves PSL side Sultans midway to be part of IPL mega auction: Report

Andy Flower will take part in the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12-13 as head coach of the new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants.

Published: 04th February 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower

Former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: One of the most successful Zimbabwe cricketers, Andy Flower has reportedly left Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans midway through the PSL-7 season to be in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

The former Zimbabwe skipper will take part in the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12-13 as head coach of the new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants.

A report in Cricket Pakistan quoting Multan Sultans' media officials said that Flower will continue to guide the PSL side virtually and will be back in Pakistan on February 13.

"Sultans will be without Flower for at least 10 days. He will head Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction scheduled in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. Travelling to India this early is to form strategies ahead of the auction," the report quoting Sultans' officials said on Friday.

Sultans are scheduled to take on Peshawar Zalmi on February 5 and 10 and will then play Lahore Qalandars on February 11. The Zimbabwean great will be back with the side ahead of the match against Karachi Kings on February 16.

In Flower's absence, former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed and team support staff will guide the squad. Sultans have so far won all four matches in PSL-7 and are leading the charts.

Reportedly, Flower is also one of the candidates for the England head coach's job after the seat fell vacant following Chris Silverwood's departure.

Lucknow Super Giants had appointed Flower as their head coach last December. He was the first appointment the new IPL franchise had made after it came into existence.

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow IPL team, had said at the time of the Zimbabwean's appointment that Flower was chosen because of his "professionalism".

"As a player and a coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket. We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team," Goenka had said in December.

Flower had said he would 'relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful' with the Lucknow franchise.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing, and coaching in India. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr. Goenka and the Lucknow team," Flower had said.

The 53-year old has previously served as the assistant coach for two IPL seasons at Punjab Kings from 2020.

