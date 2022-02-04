STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England sack assistant coach Graham Thorpe after Ashes debacle

Former cricketer Graham Thorpe has left his position as England men's team assistant coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Published: 04th February 2022

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON:  Former cricketer Graham Thorpe has left his position as England men's team assistant coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

"I've been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," Thorpe said in a statement.

Andrew Strauss, Interim Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said: "I'd like to thank Graham for his work over many years on the England coaching staff and wish him the best for the future."

This comes after head coach Chris Silverwood was relieved from his duties, after England's debacle in Ashes.

Silverwood expressed gratitude towards all the players and the staff members and thanked them for their hard work and commitment.

"It's been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward," said Silverwood.

"The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty and Morgs, and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges. I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter," he added.

Last month, Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday. With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0.

