Team India's 1000th ODI: Summing up Men-in-Blue's white ball journey through stats

AHMEDABAD: Hosts India will play their 1000th ODI at the picturesque Narendra Modi stadium when they take on the West Indies in the lung opener of the three-match series on Sunday.

India have so far played 999 ODIs and have recorded 518 victories.

They have suffered 431 defeats, while nine matches have ended in ties.

41 matches had no result.

Some facts:

Highest total: 418/5 in 50 overs vs West Indies at Indore on December 8, 2011

Lowest total 54 all out in 26.3 overs vs Sri lanka at Sharjah on October 29, 2000.

Largest victory: By 257 runs vs Bermuda at Port of Spain on March 19, 2007

Smallest victory: By one run vs New Zealand at Wellington on March 6, 1990 , by one run vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on July 25, 1993, by one run vs South Africa at Jaipur on February 21, 2010, by 1 run vs SA at Johannesburg on January 15, 2011.

Individual Scores:

Most matches: Sachin Tendulkar - 463.

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar- 18,426 runs.

Highest Individual score: Rohit Sharma 264 vs Sri Lanka at Kolkata on November 13, 2014.

Most Hundreds: Sachin Tendulkar- 49.

Most fifties: Sachin Tendulkar. 96.

Most ducks (zeros): Sachin Tendulkar, 20.

Most runs in a series: Sachin Tendulkar, 673, 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Highest Strike Rate: Zaheer Khan, 290.0 versus Zim at Jodhpur on December 8, 2000.

Most wickets: Anil Kumble 334 wickets.

Best bowling figures: Stuart Binny, 6/4 vs Bangladesh at Mirpur on June 17, 2014.

Most wickets in a series: Zaheer Khan, 21 wickets, World Cup 2011.

Most runs conceded: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/106 vs SA in Mumbai on Oct 25, 2015

Most dismissals by a Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni, 438 (318 catches, 120 stumpings).

Most dismissals by a Wicket Keeper in match: MS Dhoni, six (five catches, one stumping) versus England at Leeds on September 2, 2007.

Most dismissals in a series by a Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni, 21 (19 catches, two stumpings), Commonwealth Bank Series (Australia, India, Sri Lanka in Australia) in 2007/08

Most catches: M Azharuddin, 156 catches

Most catches in a series: VVS Laxman - 12, VB Series (Australia, India, Zimbabwe) 2003/04.

Highest partnership by wicket:

258: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly versus Kenya at Paarl (South Africa) on October 24, 2001

331: Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, versus New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan) on November 8, 1999.

237*: Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, versus Kenya at Bristol on May 23, 1999

275*: M Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja versus Zimbabwe at Cuttack on April 9, 1998

223: M Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja versus Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on August 17, 1997

160: Ambati Rayudu and Stuart Binny versus Zimbabwe at Harare on July 10, 2015

125*: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin versus Pakistan at Chennai on December 30, 2012

100*: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar versus Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 24, 2017

126*: Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani, versus Zimbabwe at Turnbridge Wells on June 18, 1983

64: Harbhajan Singh and L Balaji versus England at The Oval on September 3, 2004

Highest partnership: 331 for second wicket, versus New Zealand at Hyderabad (Deccan) on November 8, 1999.

*Most matches as captain:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: 200 (110 won, 75 lost, 5 tied and 11 no result).

List of captains: Ajit Wadekar: 1974-1974 - two matches, lost both.

S Venkatraghavan: 1975-1979, seven matches, one won, lost six.

Bishan Singh Bedi: 1976-78, four matches, one won, lost three.

Sunil Manohar Gavaskar: 1980-85, 37 matches, 14 won, 21 lost, two no result.

GR Viswanath: 1981-1981 -one match, one lost.

N Kapil Dev: 1982-87, 74 matches, 39 wins, 33 losses, two no result.

Syed Kirmani: 1983-83, one match, one lost.

Mohinder Amarnath: 1984-84, one match, one no result.

Ravi Shastri: 1987-1991, 11 matches, four won, seven lost.

Dilip Vengsarkar: 1987-1989, 18 matches, eight won, 10 lost.

K Srikkanth: 1989-1989, 13 matches, four won, eight lost and one No Result.

M Azharuddin: 1990-1999, 174 matches, 90 won, 76 lost, two tied and six No Result.

Sachin Tendulkar: 1996-2000, 73 matches, 23 won, 43 lost, one tied, six No Result.

Ajay Jadeja: 1998-1999, 13 matches, eight won, five lost.

Sourav Ganguly: 1999-2005, 146 matches, 76 won, 65 lost, five no result.

Rahul Dravid: 2000-2007, 79 matches, 42 won, 33 lost, four no result.

Anil Kumble: 2002-2002, one match, one won.

Virender Sehwag: 2003-2012, 12 matches, seven won, five lost.

MS Dhoni: 2007-2018, 200 matches, 110 won, 74 lost, five tied, 11 No Result.

Suresh Raina: 2010-2014, 12 matches, six won, five lost, one No Result.

Gautam Gambhir 2010-2011: Six matches, six won.

Virat Kohli: 2013-2021 95 matches, 65 won, 27 lost, one tied, two No Result.

Ajinkya Rahane: 2015-2015, three matches, three won.

Rohit Sharma: 2017-2019, 10 matches, eight won, two lost.

Shikhar Dhawan: 2021-2021, three matches, two won and one lost.

KL Rahul 2022-2022: Three matches, three lost.

